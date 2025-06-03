In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the New York Knicks shocked the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics. They faced off against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, and the results were disappointing. The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers, 4-2, and did not look comfortable during this series.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns felt off, and the biggest difference maker was the coaching adjustments. Rick Carlisle proved that he won an NBA Finals for a reason. He out-coached and ran circles around Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau regarding what he could do for the Pacers as their head coach. The Knicks are soul-searching with questions, the biggest being about what they should do with Tom Thibodeau.

Ian Begley of SNY Sports was on The Zach Lowe Show and was unsure about Thibodeau's future.

I think he'll be back. You think he'll be back, and, logically, he'll be back,” Begley said. “If I had to guess, I think it will play out differently than an announcement. I think there's a real evaluation period for him, his staff, and the players that will shape this offseason for them.”

Thibodeau's future is being questioned because everything was set up for the Knicks to make a run, especially after beating the reigning champions. Still, they flamed out and looked like a completely different team against the Indiana Pacers.

Brunson is a bona fide star, but Towns was very inconsistent, and some think he might already be on the trading block because of his lack of consistency. However, the most likely change rests with Thibodeau.

His coaching style might not be enough, especially with his overreliance on starters. This results in his player being ground down as the postseason goes on, and more injuries impacting their team.

The Knicks have a lot of potential, and it's due to the number of pieces they have in their prime on their roster. The decision comes down to whether they have hit their ceiling with Thibodeau or if he is the coach who can lead them over the top.