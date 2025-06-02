The New York Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in a 125-108 blowout in Game 6. New York technically raised the bar by advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. But they also fell to the lower-seeded Pacers in fewer games than last year, when they lost despite a number of injuries in Game 7 to Indiana in the second round.

But the 2024-25 Knicks team was an entirely different beast, boasting more offensive firepower in its starting rotation and less depth around it. Now, the Knicks front office must build on the team's momentum if they want to win a championship before their window closes, which is still a few years away. But what moves must New York consider?

Stay the course with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau

Coach Tom Thibodeau received a good deal of criticism in the Eastern Conference Finals. He couldn't counter Indiana's pace, and he allowed the Knicks to blow a 17-point lead in Game 1, which set the tone for the entire series.

But Thibodeau led the Knicks to back-to-back 50-win seasons. And most importantly, he has the team's full confidence, evidenced by Jalen Brunson's reaction to a question about Thibodeau being the right guy to help them take the next step.

There is a case to be made that Thibodeau has done everything he can with this team and that the Knicks need a different voice to lead them further. But the downside of moving on from Thibodeau is that another coach isn't necessarily better — they could be worse.

Thibodeau might not be a great in-game tactician; he was badly outcoached by Rick Carlisle in the Eastern Conference Finals. But he gets his team to give maximum effort—something that Knicks fans probably take for granted. But it is not a given from all coaches. Making a change now could result in less locker room unity and effort, which was a defining trait of the 2024-25 Knicks.

Additionally, Thibodeau has a three-year extension that begins next season. So, cutting ties with him means that Knicks' ownership would pay another coach to go away, which wouldn't be the first time.

Add wing depth and size

Objectively, the Knicks have to add to their existing roster if they expect to advance beyond the Eastern Conference Finals next season. They struggled to guard bigger, dynamic forwards like Pascal Siakam and Jaylen Brown in the postseason. Additionally, their offensive rebounding edge from last season evaporated, limiting second-chance opportunities.

A full season with Mitchell Robinson will help on the offensive glass. And Robinson's health through the playoffs should give hope that he might be more resilient next season. But they need more than just Robinson to defend forwards.

Granted, both needs might not be solved in one move. But the Knicks can try to approach them in a number of ways. First, they can look internally at their 2024 rookies. Namely, Pacome Dadiet and Kevin McCullar Jr. should both get an opportunity. Dadiet is still incredibly young. He'll turn 20 in July and possesses a lot of upside. And while it's unclear how developed Dadiet is, he is long and has shown signs of being a crafty scorer. Separately, McCullar Jr. looked a lot like a younger, underdeveloped Josh Hart. He gets in passing lanes, rebounds, open, pushes the pace, and even hits open 3s.

But if the Knicks want a bigger and more impactful player —and frankly, a surer thing— they should consider free agents, starting with Naz Reid. Reid is likely to command far more money than New York can pay, but that doesn't mean they should skip to conversation altogether.

The Knicks can also go after Al Horford (Boston Celtics), Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), or Kelly Oubre Jr. (Philadelphia 76ers). None would fully solve offensive rebounding and defending bigger wings, but any of them would at least solve one of the aforementioned issues.

Add another playmaker

New York's guard rotation is pretty well set. Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, and Landry Shamet should be almost enough. There's just one thing missing: a backup playmaker.

In 2024-25, the Knicks went most of the season without a tried-and-true backup ball handler. They bounced between McBride, Cam Payne, and Delon Wright. And while Tyler Kolek should get more minutes next season than he received this year, he's probably a few seasons away from taking on major responsibilities.

The Knicks could get away with bringing Wright back. He is a long guard and is scrappier than most fans expected. But he leaves a lot to be desired on the offensive end. However, the Knicks might consider going in a different direction if Chris Paul or Dennis Schroder were willing to come to New York.

Either would be a no-brainer. At 31 years old, Shroder is probably a little too expensive for the Knicks, as he shouldn't consider a veteran minimum deal yet. But Paul, at 40 years old, is still chasing a championship. He'll have a better shot with the Knicks than the San Antonio Spurs, at least in 2026. And he was still incredibly resilient, playing in all 82 games this season and averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 assists in 28 minutes per game.

If possible, pull the trigger on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Then, there is the elephant in the room: Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is a top-three player in the NBA. He is a game changer who wants a change of scenery and has publicly expressed an affinity for New York. The Nets are the more likely destination, as the Knicks have limited means of adding him. But the Knicks would be crazy to skip this conversation.

Antetokounmpo is exactly the kind of star Thibodeau loves; think Jimmy Butler, only a few inches taller. He's incredibly versatile, having run point for the Bucks in years past. And he defends about as well as he scores.

The Bucks would have to be willing to accept Karl-Anthony Towns and little else (e.g., Kolek and a few draft first-round pick swaps). But it's not totally out of the question. And if Milwaukee is open to it, Leon Rose and company must do everything in their power to bring Antetokounmpo to the Knicks.

There is a lot that New York can consider doing to improve on this year's outcome. Adding veterans is always an easy way for contenders to improve. And the Knicks should exhaust all options there. Additionally, while the Knicks lack a 2025 first-round pick, their collection of 2024 rookies should be closer to maturing. And there's always to trade market.

Ultimately, 2024-25 was a success. And one way or another, the Knicks should come back with an even better roster for 2025-26. Here's to hoping that Rose and the rest of the Knicks' front office continue pulling off miracles.