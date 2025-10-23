Karl-Anthony Towns earned massive respect from New York Knicks fans after pushing through a painful quad injury to lead the Knicks to a 119-111 season-opening victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.​

After the game, Towns opened up about his decision to play despite dealing with a Grade 2 quad strain.​

When asked if he tweaked something after his status changed, Towns explained his mindset. “Yeah, I mean, I've been banged up and haven't really got a chance to practice or play in those last two preseason games. I don't want to disappoint the fans, right? Dealing with a grade two class rate it's not something that teams need to do. We made it happen tonight and a lot of the fans respected it,” the New York star said, via SNY Knicks.

The big man also praised his teammates for supporting his decision.

“After I put in the play tonight, my teammates really did send some shout out to them. They supported me in understanding the situation,” he added.​

When asked how he felt physically during the game, Towns kept it simple.

“It was great. It helped,” he responded.​

Several fans showed concern over his decision to play through the injury, with one commenting, “You don't have to prove nothing to no one. Please sit.”

How did the Knicks pull off a win despite injury chaos?

Towns' availability remained uncertain throughout the day. He was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to doubtful just hours before tipoff.

However, Towns ultimately suited up despite the Grade 2 quad strain that had kept him out of New York's final two preseason games. His last preseason action came on October 9 against Minnesota.​

Towns delivered an impressive performance despite the pain. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes of action. He came up clutch in the fourth quarter, hitting a tiebreaking three-pointer during a crucial 14-0 run that helped the Knicks pull away.​

OG Anunoby also battled through an ankle injury to post 24 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Brunson contributed 23 points while Mikal Bridges added 16.​

The Knicks played shorthanded without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson, making Towns' decision to play even more critical for the team's success.