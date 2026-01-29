The New York Knicks have climbed back into second place in the Eastern Conference after winning four straight games. The Knicks and Boston Celtics are both 29-18 on the season and six games back on the Detroit Pistons for the top seed.

This is supposed to be the year the Knicks get back to the NBA Finals, but they have not played “well” enough to become a major threat. They are more than capable of climbing to the one seed in the East and giving themselves the best opportunity to reach the Finals. The Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors may be the only threats outside of the Pistons.

Paul Pierce knows what it takes to get to the NBA Finals, and he should know how hard it is to get there. He recently spoke about the Knicks trade rumors involving Karl-Anthony Towns, via Hoops Hype.

Article Continues Below

“This is not a situation you dive in the middle of the season where you're trying to contend for a championship. These type of moves are done in the offseason. I think you judge him (Towns) off his playoffs. Like, yeah, they've been up and down during regular season. Everybody feels like they should be on top of the East, but then like we saw Indiana run from whatever seed to the finals and everything quieted around.

Everything could get quiet if the Knicks go to the finals with KAT. This is what I hate with GMs and what organizations do. You get discouraged during the regular season and you make a dumb move. No dude, we are judged on what we do in the playoffs and then we build from what we got. We're right there.”

The NBA Trade Deadline is coming up quickly on February 5.