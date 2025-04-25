With five seconds left Thursday, Jalen Brunson appeared to cross the backcourt line, but officials let play continue. The New York Knicks protected their three-point lead and secured a 118-116 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.

In a pool report by Omani Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Crew Chief Zach Zarba explained the no-call. Citing Rule 4, Section 6G, Zarba said, “the front court back court status is not obtained until a player with the ball has established a positive position in either half in this instance, during the throw in the last two minutes of the fourth period and the last two minutes in any overtime period. So, obviously that is where we were at that point. Brunson and the trajectory of the pass were headed towards the backcourt. Brunson's momentum was taking him there when he touches the ball. Due to that momentum he's not considered in a positive position at that time. That's why that play is legal.”

The explanation aligned with the initial broadcast, which suggested the Knicks star Jalen Brunson's momentum carried him into the backcourt before he had clear possession. When reporters brought up that interpretation during J.B. Bickerstaff’s postgame press conference, the Cavaliers head coach showed no change in frustration over the missed call.

JB Bickerstaff's reaction to the Knicks-Pistons officiating

“There are some procedural things that we’ve got questions on. In the game situation, we foul, the foul happens, you go back and look at it with one second, or 0.9 seconds. The question I have is, how come we don’t go make sure that we’re positive about the time on the clock?” said the Pistons head coach.

What seemed like a potential playoff classic turned into an officiating debacle. Social media buzzed with the replay of the missed call, while fans in the arena erupted, chanting “Refs, you suck!” and flooding the air with boos in the closing seconds.

“The Brunson play, where he catches the ball in the frontcourt, recognizes that he’s getting ready to go in the backcourt, and then drops the ball. And we had a timeout with 5.8 seconds on the clock. So, there’s some things procedurally that I have questions about, and I’d be interested to hear some answers,” Bickerstaff continued.

“The ball has to be thrown into the backcourt. If you catch it in the frontcourt, the ball is not in the backcourt. Again, maybe I’m wrong, but we’ll see,” he added.

The Pistons' coach wasn’t the only one frustrated with the officiating. Despite his team’s victory, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau called the situation “unfortunate.” He added, “They did say that’s what’s in the rules. It doesn’t seem right to me…That should never happen ever in a playoff game.”

The Knicks and Pistons will face off in Game 4 on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.