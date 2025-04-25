The Detroit Pistons had a chance to stun the New York Knicks in one of the most unique ways possible. However, they wasted it in the 118-116 loss in Game 3 of the East First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night.

The Knicks were up by one point with 0.5 seconds left. Jalen Brunson hit one free throw and then missed the second intentionally, but they ran the clock out before the ball was touched. That gift gave the Pistons the ball on the side with a better chance to get a pass in and shot off to win or tie.

However, their efforts were all for naught. Jalen Duren threw the ball out of bounds, missing Cade Cunningham by a wide distance. This ended up with New York retaking possession, taking the final half-second of the game to win and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

With a hail mary chance to tie or win the game, Jalen Duren throws it out of bounds

What's next for Pistons after G3 loss to Knicks

It's an unfortunate moment for the Pistons to have in the Game 3 defeat, wasting a big opportunity to win in front of their home crowd and put more pressure on the Knicks.

Detroit had one of their more productive nights on offense this season. However, they could not stop four New York players from scoring 20 or more points throughout the course of the game. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson stood out in particular, combining for 61 points to highlight the team's offensive performance.

Five players scored in double-digits on Detroit's behalf. Cade Cunningham finished with a stat line of 24 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, four steals, and two blocks. He shot 10-of-25 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Tim Hardaway Jr. came next with 24 points, Dennis Schroder put up 18 points and five rebounds, Jalen Duren had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Malik Beasley provided 12 points.

The Pistons will look to even up the series again when they host the Knicks in Game 4. The contest will take place on April 27 at 1 p.m. ET.