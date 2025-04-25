Tom Thibodeau had high praises for Karl-Anthony Towns' Game 3 performance in the New York Knicks' 118-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in the East First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night.

Towns led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. He made big plays down the stretch as he helped the Knicks take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Thibodeau reacted to his star's display after the game. Knowing that Towns received criticism after scoring just 10 points in the Game 2 loss, he said what happened in Game 3 was a trait of Towns' strong work ethic.

“I'd say ‘Welcome to New York', but I think he has a really good understanding of New York being from here. Basically he's unfazed,” Thibodeau said.

Tom Thibodeau on Karl-Anthony Towns' Game 3 performance after facing scrutiny in Game 2

What's next for Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

It is significant for Karl-Anthony Towns to bounce back from his struggles in Game 2, bouncing back with a huge display in Game 3 to have the Knicks get past the Pistons.

Towns presents himself as an important piece in the Knicks' hopes to compete for the 2025 NBA title. The team exited the East semifinals for the last two years, and after adding him this past offseason, they aim to take the next step by making a deeper run in the playoffs.

Four players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Towns. Jalen Brunson shined with 30 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and a block. He shot 9-of-20 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. OG Anunoby came next with 22 points, Mikal Bridges put up 20 points and seven rebounds, while Josh Hart provided six points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and a block.

The Knicks will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they face the Pistons in Game 4. The contest will take place on April 27 at 1 p.m. ET.