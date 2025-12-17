After his favorite team won the 2025 NBA Cup Finals, New York Knicks superfan Stephen A. Smith is elated, which comes as a surprise to no one.

During the Wednesday, Dec. 17 edition of First Take, Smith celebrated the Knicks' NBA Cup Finals championship win. He was hyped up and was in a great mood.

“ORANGE AND BLUE SKIES, BABY!” Stephen A. Smith is FIRED UP this morning after his Knicks won the NBA Cup last night 😂 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/qWWpAsDQ2p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I love everybody, and I mean everybody,” Smith exclaimed. “I love the NBA, I love all the networks, I love everybody. Do you know why? ‘Cause orange and blue skies, baby! Orange and blue skies! It's the NBA Cup this morning, [and] in a few months, it's gonna be the Eastern Conference [Finals], and we gonna be in the NBA Finals.

“Did you see the Knicks? Did you see Jalen Brunson? Did you see OG Anunoby? This has been what I've been talking about, baby. It's just a matter of time before that curse, that championship drought spanning back to 1973, comes to an end! Go, New York! Go, New York! Go!” he continued.

Smith appears dead-set on his hopes for the Knicks. He believes that the NBA Cup Finals is the first championship that the team will win this season.

As Smith noted, the Knicks have gone over 50 years since their last NBA Championship. They last won the NBA Finals in 1973, and they won another three years earlier in 1970.

Since then, they have made it to the NBA Finals twice (in 1994 and 1999). However, they did not win either series, and they are coming off a season where they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks were not able to beat the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025. They lost the series in six games to the Pacers.

Now, the Knicks are 18-7 and riding high off their NBA Cup win. They have won five games in a row (six, if you count the NBA Cup Finals).