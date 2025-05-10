The New York Knicks came into Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Boston Celtics up 2-0, having won both of the opening games on the road. But the Celtics responded in a big way in Game 3, dominating the Knicks from start to finish to win 115-93. Knicks fans might be feeling bad after the loss, but there’s another issue they might have to worry about. Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns suffered an apparent hand injury, and head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about it after the game, as per SNY Knicks.

“It’s the playoffs, people are gonna get hit,” Tom Thibodeau said. “You’ve got to play through things, and that’s why you do it the entire season. No one is playing 100 percent. But you have to understand that you can play well feeling less than your best. That’s all part of this. I think the mental toughness part of this in the playoffs is huge.”

Obviously a potential injury to Karl-Anthony Towns would be a huge blow to the Knicks’ chances in this series against the Celtics. Simply put, they need him available in order to win this series. In Game 3, Towns did not shoot very well, but he did put up monster numbers, finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds in 36 minutes. He shot only 5-of-18 from the field though, but he did get to the free-throw line 11 times, converting on ten of those attempts.

Earlier in this series, the Knicks fell behind by 20+ points in Games 1 and 2, only to fight their way back behind Jalen Brunson’s late-game heroics. But there were no late-game heroics in Game 3 as the Celtics jumped out to an early double digit lead and the Knicks never challenged.

Following Game 3, Towns is still averaging a double-double in this series. He had 14 points and 13 rebounds in Game 1, 21 points and 17 rebounds in Game 2 and then his 21 and 15 in Game 3. Coming into Game 3, in eight playoff games, Towns was averaging 19.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Knicks will square off against the Celtics in Game 4 on Monday, and Knicks fans will certainly hope for good news regarding Towns’ apparent injury.