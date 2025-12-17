The final of the NBA Cup is upon us, and both the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs have gone through bloodbaths just to get to this point. The Knicks, in particular, have been one of the most consistent teams throughout the life span of the NBA Cup, making it to the knockout stage in all three years.

And they are now looking to get over the hump — and they certainly have a chance to do so if OG Anunoby keeps playing the way he did in the first half of Tuesday night's action.

In the first quarter of the Knicks and Spurs' NBA Cup final clash, Anunoby feasted on a wide-open dunk that was manufactured by an incredible bullet pass from Karl-Anthony Towns from what seemed to be an impossible angle.

WHAT A PASS BY KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/zbChKB6QTo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Towns isn't exactly known best for his passing, but he's made strides in that facet of his game over the past few years. That was a pass that only the most renowned playmakers can make, and the Knicks star certainly showed that he too can pull off something like that even though he was being smothered by the Spurs' defense.

As for Anunoby, this was only two points of the 20 he scored in totality for the first half.

Knicks fight uphill climb vs. upstart Spurs

This Spurs team is showing some grit and tenacity that aren't commonly seen in such a young squad. They are also carrying themselves with so much pride that it's easy to forget that this team is vastly inexperienced. But they took down the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals of the NBA Cup, and the Knicks are now experiencing firsthand just how difficult it is to keep up with the Spurs.

Entering the halftime interval, the Knicks trail the Spurs by two, 61-59.