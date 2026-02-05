The Milwaukee Bucks have made the decision not to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before the deadline. For the past few days, the rumors heated up as several teams were willing to build packages to acquire him, but in the end, the Bucks shut them down. It would have been one of the biggest trades to happen at this deadline, and maybe one of the biggest trades in general, since Luka Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not only were some teams expecting Antetokounmpo to get moved, but fans around the world were anticipating where the Bucks' star would find himself before the deadline.

That has led them to share their thoughts on social media.

“The Bucks are that couple that stop getting invited out because they’re constantly breaking up and getting back together for the sake of the drama,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Bucks clinging to Giannis while the roster collapses around him is pure delusion. They're wasting his prime on desperate fringe moves instead of blowing it up when his value was at its peak,” another user wrote.

Some fans are fed up with the constant rumors that flooded their timeline for the past few weeks.

“After today don’t want to hear about Giannis/Bucks rumours again,” one user wrote.

“I'm begging the Bucks and Giannis to just stop. No more leaks, rumors, anything. Enough,” another user wrote.

The Bucks can now focus on finishing out the rest of the season, and there could still be moves that they plan on making before the deadline officially passes. It's also uncertain if Antetokounmpo will be shut down for the rest of the season or if he plays once he's healthy.

Once the season is officially over, the rumors and trade talks will be back in full effect, and they may be louder than they were this time around.

