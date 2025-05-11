The New York Knicks entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with the Boston Celtics up 2-0. Going home for Game 3 with a two-game lead is a tremendous luxury, but the Knicks didn’t play great through the first two games as much as the Celtics played poorly.

New York dug itself into a 20-point deficit in each of the first two games despite poor shooting from Boston. And they did the same thing again in Game 3—but this time it resulted in a 115-93 loss.

The Knicks now enter Game 4 in a 2-1 series with much of the pressure shifting back to the Knicks. New York does not want to go back to Boston tied 2-2. And there is clearly a lot to work on for the Knicks, especially when focusing on Game 3.

Knicks’ poor first half did them no favors, again

The Knicks’ deficits through the first two games were generated in the first halves (and some of the third quarters). Game three was no different. The Knicks dug themselves a 16-point hole in the first quarter (36-20) and a 25-point hole by halftime (71-46).

Coach Tom Thibodeau addressed his team’s poor start in Game 3 in his post-game press conference.

”We got in a hole early and I thought that took some energy away from us,” coach Thibodeau said.

Jalen Brunson also spoke about the lead the Knicks surrendered to the Celtics in the first half.

”I don’t think we came with the mindset of being satisfied”, Brunson said. “But I think we were subconsciously satisfied (entering Game 3)”

The Knicks have to figure out how to combat the Celtics’ early starts. That’s easier said than done, especially when they shoot the ball like they did—more on this in a moment. It’s not for a lack of effort or energy. The basketball simply didn’t go in for the Knicks. That’s a problem. But it’s also something that will inevitably go differently in Game 4.

Celtics' three-point shooting returned with a vengeance

Speaking of shooting, Boston made 12 of its 19 first-half three-pointers, and they ended the game shooting 20-for-40 on three-pointers. Comparatively, the Knicks were two-for-12 on three-pointers in the first half and five-for-25 on the game.

It wasn’t all one player that did the damage for Boston. Jayson Tatum made four threes. Payton Pritchard made three. Al Horford and Jaylen Brown chipped in two apiece, as well.

No one shot the long ball particularly well for the Knicks in Game 3. Brunson was 3-for-8. Miles McBride was 1-for-2. Karl-Anthony Towns was 1-for-5. And that’s it for New York’s three-point shooting, or at least their makes.

Ultimately, the Celtics were the NBA’s best three-point shooting team this season. So, it’s unrealistic to expect to outdo them from behind the arc. But shooting the ball so poorly early (and throughout) the game, as well as missed opportunities through shot attempts that rimmed out in the first quarter, is a formula for a major deficit.

And despite what happened in the first two games, early deficits are incredibly challenging to overcome against a team that puts the kind of pressure on you that Boston does.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby’s impact was muted

While the team’s inability to get a good start and appropriately slow down the Celtics’ three-point barrage hurt, Anunoby’s struggles in Game 3 were noteworthy, a well. He shot one-for-six with two points, two rebounds, and one assist in 31 minutes of action. His presence was non-existent.

Granted, Anunoby generates a good deal of points in the open floor, and the Knicks didn’t get into the open floor often in Game 3. But Anunoby has been the team’s offensive engine for periods of time, and it’s never through forced action or set plays.

So, Anunoby must figure out how to get himself going. Because he’s not the guy for whom Thibodeau will play. But the Knicks need his points and energy.

The Knicks’ letdown in Game 3 isn’t a huge surprise. The Celtics are too good to go down without a fight, if they go down at all. The Knicks must learn from their mistakes, and they must figure out how to defend the three-point line.

At the same time, New York should be angry at how it squandered this opportunity.

But context is important, as well. A 22-point loss counts for as many wins as a one-point loss. New York is still ahead 2-1. And Game 4 is still in New York. And those are the important things to focus on right now.