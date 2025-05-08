May 7, 2025 at 10:31 PM ET

The New York Knicks are full of surprises. The Knicks overcame a brutal start to Game 2 against the Boston Celtics to win 91-90 and go up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Furthermore, the Knicks made history by becoming the first team in 25 years to overcome a 20-point deficit in back-to-back games, per OptaStats.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 20 points in Game 1. But thanks in large part to the Celtics' setting an NBA record for 45 missed three-pointers, the Knicks came back and won 108-105 in overtime.

The Celtics are among the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA. For New York to stifle them at their sweet spot could set the tone for what could transpire.

In Game 2, they found themselves in the same predicament. But thanks to the exploits of Mikal Bridges, the Knicks engineered another remarkable comeback.

How did the Knicks do it again?

The Knicks' backs were against the wall. Seemingly, all had been lost as they found themselves trailing by 20 points again against the defending NBA champions.

However, the fourth quarter said it all. New York trailed 73-61, but offensive heroics and defensive prowess carried them through.

Their defense forced the Celtics to shoot 2/15 from the three-point line. This is a classic case of history repeating itself, but only in a matter of days.

Bridges carried the Knicks on his shoulders in dramatic fashion. He was scoreless for the entirety of the game, except in the fourth quarter, when he scored 14 points.

He also had a game-winning steal against Jaylen Brown in the final minutes.

Not to be outdone, Jalen Brunson stepped up big in the fourth quarter. He scored 9 of his 14 points as the Knicks concluded a 21-4 run dating back to the 3rd quarter.

The series will make its way to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Saturday.