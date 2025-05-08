The New York Knicks miraculously won Game 2 91-90 against the Boston Celtics in another 1990s-style basketball game. The Knicks are now up 2-0, which may or may not be insurmountable for the Celtics, having won the first two games on the road against the defending NBA champions. What's more, New York has come back from a 20-point deficit in both games. And much of their success revolves around team and individual defensive efforts and their—dare we say—depth.

It's worth mentioning that 2-0 is an incredible advantage. Historically, teams are 26-5 when winning the first two games on the road in a best-of-seven series. But Knicks fans need only to look back to 1992-93 to be reminded that a 2-0 lead isn't always safe. Granted, the first two games of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals were played at home, and there is no Michael Jordan on the floor for Boston. Still, the Knicks need to remain focused.

So, how can New York keep the pressure on Boston? They must continue doing what they've done so far, and that's defense and sharing the offensive burden.

Knicks' defense led the way in Game 2

Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are finally forming the dangerous defensive triumvirate that fans dreamed about all season. They, along with the entire team, led the defense to 13 consecutive stops in the fourth quarter. But the defensive significance is best encapsulated on the final possession of Game 2.

Jayson Tatum was picked up around the Celtics' three-point line by Robinson. Sensing danger, Tatum veered away from Robinson toward the opposite sideline. He was met by Anunoby. Tatum made the mistake of picking up his dribble, beginning to go into what looked like a fadeaway jump shot. Anunoby cut off the shot attempt. Tatum shifted to pass the ball. Bridges quickly collapsed on the play, as well, deflecting—and ultimately stealing—the ball. The sequence is depicted in the following Tweet.

These kinds of plays seem more commonplace now than they did late in the regular season. That's probably a symptom of Robinson's health and Bridges' confidence. Remember, Robinson returned on Feb. 28 from an ankle injury he suffered last postseason, and Bridges is apparently just getting into a comfort zone as a member of the Knicks. Both bode well for the team.

The overarching impact is profound. Anunoby came up with four steals in Game 2, Bridges grabbed three, and Robinson stole three. The length and defensive instincts on display when all three share the floor is jaw dropping. It means that even helping the smaller Jalen Brunson is no problem because they are masters at rotating, recovering and disrupting.

Knicks' balanced offensive attack kept Celtics off balance

Granted, New York only scored 91 points. It was enough, but a far cry from recent NBA scores. Still, Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 21 points and 17 rebounds, Brunson scored 17 points including four incredibly clutch points down the stretch, Bridges added 14 points and seven rebounds and Josh Hart added 23 points on 3-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

That kind of balance is unique. But when each guy took on the burden of scoring was even more interesting. Towns led the way early on, scoring 14 of his 21 points in the first half. That was absolutely necessary, as no one else was converting. Bridges got it going right in line with the team's come back. He scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, which is when New York turned it on, and his points were relatively spread throughout the quarter. Hart added 11 points in the fourth quarter, as well. And then there is Brunson, who put the game away down the stretch.

Ultimately, there are other things at play. Kristaps Porzings has been a non-factor. Boston, again, shot an atrocious 10-for-40 on 3-pointers. Tatum has been mostly a non-factor. But the fact of the matter is that defending champions aren't supposed to fold like this, and the Knicks are up 2-0. How it happens doesn't matter. But the tables have turned in this series, and if New York wins Game 3, Boston will be in a very dire situation.