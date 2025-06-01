The New York Knicks will feel like they missed a big opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals, as they are headed home after a 125-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks came into the series with home-court advantage, but two straight losses at Madison Square Garden to start the series proved to be too much to overcome.

Throughout the series, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was searching for answers. He changed up the starting lineup, inserting Mitchell Robinson in for Josh Hart, and dug deeper into his bench with big minutes for Delon Wright and Landry Shamet. However, it wasn't enough in the end.

At the end of the series, many Knicks fans continued to call for a change at the end of the bench, suggesting that Thibodeau should be fired. However, the veteran head coach has the support of both team president Leon Rose and star point guard Jalen Brunson, according to The Athletic.

Despite that, the team could still choose to make a change.

“While sources say Thibs has support to return as New York's coach, James Dolan will make the final call,” The Athletic wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Thibodeau and the Knicks broke new ground this season, so it would be surprising to see them make a change. After beating a feisty Detroit Pistons team in the first round of the playoffs, the Knicks knocked off the defending champion Boston Celtics in round two to make it to the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

That, in theory, should be enough for Thibodeau to keep his job heading into next season, but you never know.

There is no question that this Knicks core is good enough to compete for a title, but they need to add some more depth if they want to truly challenge the best of the best. Miles McBride was the seventh man in the rotation and was the last reliable option that Thibodeau and the Knicks had, which could have led to some fatigue for the top guys in the loss.