The New York Knicks are doing their best to get by without their All-Star point guard, Jalen Brunson.

Brunson is out after spraining his ankle a week ago and will be re-evaluated in about two weeks. But in the meantime, the Knicks appear to be in good hands, relatively speaking, as backup guard Miles “Deuce” McBride looks capable of keeping the team afloat.

How did the Knicks land McBride?

McBride was the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played much of his rookie season with the Westchester Knicks, and many thought he was merely a defensive stopper. But slowly but surely, he developed a well-rounded game.

New York lucked out in the timing of the long-term deal to which they agreed with McBride. Both parties agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract extension immediately after the Knicks traded Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors. While $13 million is a great haul for most anyone, it became clear shortly after the agreement was reached that McBride was probably worth considerably more.

The Knicks and McBride find themselves in a similar situation to that which they were in with Quickley. McBride might be worthy of a larger role on a different team. And if given such an opportunity, who knows how he might flourish. But the Knicks probably can't consolidate talent again in the way they did when trading for OG Anunoby. Thus, McBride is probably stuck in his current role—not a bad thing for the Knicks, as his shot-making and tenacity are incredibly valuable to a team with limited reliable role players.

How have the Knicks fared so far with McBride?

McBride has started the past two games for the Knicks. They are 1-1 in those games, losing by 10 to the Los Angeles Clippers and winning by 29 against the Sacramento Kings. McBride played fine in only his second start of the season against the Clippers, scoring seven points and dishing out six assists. But he had one heck of a night against the Kings. In the Knicks' blowout win, McBride tallied 21 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals. And his shooting stroke was on point, as he connected on four of his five 3-point attempts.

The type of game McBride put up against the Kings isn't terribly uncommon for McBride when starting. Despite starting only 14 games last season, McBride stepped up consistently. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds, and he secured a respectable 46-41-88 shooting split in those contests.

McBride has grown into a confident player capable of coming off the bench with a hot hand, regardless of how many minutes he receives. He's a pesky and physical defender, and he possesses a much improved—and dare we say natural—shooting stroke. Further, he is stronger than most players his size, capable of elevating on a dime, and possesses a seemingly endless amount of endurance. In other words, he's pretty valuable to New York's playoff aspirations.

How far can the Knicks ride McBride?

McBride is an incredibly capable player. One day, he might even grow into a Sixth-Man of the Year candidate. He is, however, a far cry from Brunson.

But McBride can almost certainly keep New York above water for the time being. And considering that five of their next six opponents are the Miami Heat post-Jimmy Butler trade, San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Dallas Mavericks sans-Luka Doncic, they should be fine for the next week or two.

But eventually, the Knicks will face playoff teams again. Hopefully by then, Brunson. But if not, McBride could find himself in a situation to once again prove himself to doubters around the league. Only this time, he could catapult himself onto a short list of guys who opposing teams feel they can't live without come the 2025 offseason. And as recent NBA events have shown, there's a right price for every player.