The NBA trade deadline has already heated up this season, but the moves are far from done. As Thursday's deadline approaches, teams all over the league are trying to add to their rosters. Both Los Angeles clubs are a part of that group as the Lakers and Clippers are involved in talks around the league.

One player that both teams have taken an interest in is New York Knicks center Jericho Sims. Both teams are interested in swinging a deal for Sims, as are the Milwaukee Bucks according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Sims isn't a massive difference maker, but he is an ultra-athletic big man who would fit in very well as a dynamic roller and lob threat next to either Luka Doncic or James Harden in Los Angeles. The Texas product is playing just 11 minutes per game this season but is shooting almost 61% from the field.

Of course, the Lakers broke the seal on this trade season with one of the biggest trades in the history of professional sports, acquiring Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick. Now, the Lakers are in desperate need of big man help, as the departure of Davis has left them very thin in the middle. Jaxson Hayes had been starting at center while Davis was out with an abdominal injury, and now the Lakers are in search of more long term help at the position.

The Clippers could use a reliable backup big to play behind Ivica Zubac. Tyronn Lue and company don't have someone that they can depend on at that spot and have instead been playing a lot of small lineups when Zubac is on the bench, but Sims would give them a different look in that department. Harden has had successful partnerships with the likes of Clint Capela and Andre Drummond, so a lob threat like Sims would benefit in a major way from playing alongside him.

Sims is likely to be one of the cheaper center options on the market, as a lot of the bigger names at the position are looking more and more unavailable as the deadline gets closer. If one of these Los Angeles squads can get its hands on him, it could be a big boost to their playoff hopes.