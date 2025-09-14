Thomas Bryant impressed the Knicks during recent open gym workouts, showing the kind of production that once gave New York trouble in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. At 28, he is widely considered the best NBA big man free agent left on the market. Still, his presence in New York has little practical impact on the team’s immediate plans.

The Knicks like Bryant. But they already have three rotation centers in Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti. That depth leaves no clear path for Bryant, even if the front office values him. The Knicks can invite him to camp, but barring a trade or unexpected roster shakeup, there is simply no room to slot him into regular minutes.

The Knicks are building around proven veterans

New York’s offseason moves have been centered elsewhere. The signing of Malcolm Brogdon on a one-year non-guaranteed deal gives the club needed point guard depth. When healthy, Brogdon has been reliable, averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 assists over his nine-year career. Landry Shamet re-signed with the team, while Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele also joined the roster.

The Knicks are expected to allow training camp battles to determine how to handle final roster spots. They have always valued Deuce McBride highly, making a trade involving him unlikely, while other young players such as Pacôme Dadiet or Tyler Kolek could theoretically be moved to make room. For now, the organization is projected to sign rookie Mohamed Diawara to a minimum deal and maintain enough flexibility to add a veteran later in the season under prorated cap rules.

Bryant’s situation highlights the reality of a crowded frontcourt. Towns was an All-NBA performer last season but needs defensive support, which Robinson often provides when healthy. Robinson remains both vital and unpredictable due to his injury history and looming free agency. Hukporti, meanwhile, is expected to compete for minutes as a developmental piece.

The Knicks’ admiration for Bryant does not change those dynamics. He may be a quality veteran, but for a team with depth at center and more pressing concerns elsewhere, his chances of playing a meaningful role remain slim.