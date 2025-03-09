The New York Knicks recently came to an agreement on a 10-day contract with P.J. Tucker. Tucker, a former NBA champion, could add versatility to a team in need of help on the wing. And if Jalen Brunson returns from his recent ankle injury, while the rest of New York remains healthy, then Tucker's presence can add another dimension to a team in need of a boost to compete with the elite of the NBA.

What does P.J. Tucker have left in the tank?

It's been a while since Tucker has been a major contributor in the NBA. Sure, he was an integral part of the Houston Rockets teams from 2017-2020, being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won his only championship in 2021. He then signed with the Miami Heat, where his role was smaller than it was during his previous two stops. With the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers after that, his contributions continued to diminish.

Tucker hasn't appeared in a game yet this season, making it difficult to gauge how much he has left—hence the 10-day contract. But his grittiness and competitive spirit are obvious benefits.

The six-foot-five-inch forward has been on the move this season. He first reached a mutual agreement with the Clippers to find a different situation in October. He was traded to the Utah Jazz last month, then traded to and waived by the Toronto Raptors.

At his (recent) best, Tucker still shoots well from three-point range. He sank 37.1% of his three-point attempts through 31 games last season with the 76ers and Clippers. And he made 39.3% in 2022-23 through 75 games with the 76ers. He is absolutely lethal from the corner three, which is a key weapon of the modern NBA. So, Tucker can easily slide into a three-and-D role with the Knicks, especially given their lack of wing depth.

Tucker is strong and physical enough to bang with small forwards, most power forwards, and some centers. If he comes to the Knicks with any semblance of his old skillset, he should make for an interesting pairing alongside OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson—among others. And he’ll be beloved by coach Tom Thibodeau.

P.J. Tucker could also positively impact Knicks’ roster

The 39-year-old veteran’s knowledge and know-how are also reasons to add (and retain) Tucker. He has a championship pedigree and a pitbull-like attitude and approach. New York lost a lot of its gritty personality from last year when they traded Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker can help replace that, even if his role doesn’t call for major minutes.

And Tucker can certainly impact Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has demonstrated considerable emotional growth since his early days in Minnesota. He appreciates the work involved with improving, and he seems to exert more defensively nowadays.

Still, Tucker’s demeanor and approach could pay dividends if it rubs off on Towns in any way. Imagine Towns with Tucker’s personality? We’d be talking about an MVP candidate.

The timing is serendipitous given the Brunson injury. Tucker is in no way a replacement for Brunson—and his presence becomes moot if Brunson fails to return this season.

Fortunately, that's not the expectation. And Tucker should add depth, shooting, and toughness to a team that's short on all of those attributes. In a surprising twist, Tucker—someone who hasn’t logged a single minute in 2024-25—could be the missing piece for this Knicks team. It’s unlikely. But it’s possible.