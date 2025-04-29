As the ‘imperfect' Oklahoma City Thunder charge through the NBA Playoffs, a collective hunger and unselfish play have become defining traits of the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led squad. Second-year guard Cason Wallace is another new addition that embodies Oklahoma City's underdog spirit and camaraderie, which propelled them to a rather straightforward series sweep of Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies. Wallace, speaking to ClutchPoints before a series-clinching Game 4 win, highlighted the balance between external expectations and the team’s internal focus.

As they push deeper into the NBA Playoffs, Wallace says the Thunder aren’t just happy to be here. They’re playing with a chip on their shoulder, determined to demand respect from a national audience not used to paying attention to smaller markets. The team’s mindset, their underappreciated status, and the joy of playing in a tight-knit locker room were just a few of the topics on the table before Game 4.

“We have expectations to win,” Wallace stated, “but we are underappreciated. We do not get any exposure (in the national media). Obviously, we're taking everything that we want. We are demanding respect. It goes hand in hand. We are not in a big market, but we are going to get people's attention.”

The Thunder, despite their small-market status, have emerged as a formidable contender in the Western Conference. With stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a deep supporting cast, Oklahoma City has defied preseason predictions. They are also enjoying the journey while avoiding any side quests. For Wallace, that collective spirit makes the grind of the postseason even more rewarding.

“It's a lot of fun, you know. We try to live up to the hype without distracting ourselves,” Wallace laughed. “It brings a lot of joy to the game (and to the job).”

The Thunder’s locker room culture, built on mutual support, has been a cornerstone of their success. Wallace, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, praised the team’s selflessness more than once.

“I love that everybody celebrates each other and not just themselves,” shared Wallace. “It's not just about you but everybody. Everybody wants to see everyone else do good. When it's like that (within a locker room), it's a lot of fun.”

Wallace has added depth to a Thunder squad that thrives on versatility. As the series progresses, Oklahoma City’s blend of youthful exuberance and gritty determination continues to turn heads. For Wallace and his teammates, the mission is clear: keep proving doubters wrong while staying true to their collective ethos.

“We’re just focused on playing our game,” Wallace added before heading to pregame warmups. “We know what we’re capable of.”

The Thunder now look ahead to a second-round series versus Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) or Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), with a chance to further cement their place among the NBA’s elite. In a playoff landscape dominated by big-market franchises and former NBA MVP winners, Oklahoma City’s relentless drive and team-first mentality make them a dangerous outlier.

Given a week around the Thunder, it's hard to ignore how Cason Wallace's words reflect a team (and city) that thrives on proving doubters wrong while enjoying every minute of the journey.