OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams took a nasty fall while attacking the rim in the second quarter and was slow to get back on his feet. After Williams attempted a career-high 11 free throws in Sunday's 127-103 win against the Denver Nuggets, he continued his aggressive approach in the Thunder's rematch on Monday.

Williams tried walking it off on his own before he was subbed out for Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before heading to the locker room. Oklahoma City ruled him out for the night at halftime, per Sports Illustrated's Rylan Stiles.

“Jalen Williams will not return (Right hip strain) per Thunder,” Stiles reported.

The Nuggets avenged Sunday's loss with a 140-127 win on Monday.