On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets punched their ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a dominant home win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their first round series. While the first six games of this matchup had been highly competitive, Saturday's result was anything but, as the starters on both teams sat out the majority of the fourth quarter.

It was a strong performance for Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who overcame a rough shooting start and helped guide a prolific Denver offensive attack throughout the evening.

Jokic became just the third player in NBA history this season to average a triple double, joining Oscar Robertson and Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook.

Now, it's been revealed that of those six seasons (four belonging to Westbrook, and one each to Jokic and Robertson), Jokic is the first player to win a playoff series in the same year he averaged a triple double, per WinesburgOhio on Reddit/nba.

Both Robertson and Westbrook exited in the first round during the years they averaged triple doubles.

It's just another indication of the dominance that Jokic has displayed this season, carrying the Nuggets past the first round for a third straight year.

A big opportunity for the Nuggets

Denver now finds themselves matched up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who ran away with the first seed in the Western Conference this year by winnig 68 games.

The Nuggets will have just one day of rest before that matchup gets underway, while Oklahoma City has been off since April 26 after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

However, while the Thunder will clearly have fresher legs, it's worth wondering if they may come out a bit rusty due to not having played in well over a week.

This matchup will be a battle of the league's two leading MVP candidates in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic. Game 1 is set for Monday evening at 9:30 PM ET from Oklahoma City and will be carried nationally by TNT.