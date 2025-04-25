In one of the most thrilling moments of the Thunder’s playoff run so far, Alex Caruso went full maniac mode—and it may have just saved Oklahoma City’s Game 3.

Down by as many as 29 points to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder stormed back for a 114–108 win to take a 3–0 series lead. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 points and big nights from Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who chipped in 26 and 24, respectively, it was Caruso’s relentless defense that lit the spark.

The veteran guard posted a gritty 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, along with six rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a block in just 23 minutes. But his real impact wasn’t in the box score, it was in the chaos he created. Caruso chased down loose balls, blanketed ball-handlers, and disrupted every rhythm the Grizzlies tried to build.

In the second half, the defensive specialist turned up the intensity. Whether it was jumping passing lanes or forcing turnovers in tight space, he made Memphis uncomfortable at every turn.

In the fourth quarter alone, Caruso tallied five points, three steals, two assists, and a block, anchoring the Thunder's defense when it mattered most. He was directly involved in multiple momentum-swinging plays that helped Oklahoma City outscore Memphis 63-31 in the final two frames.

And the Thunder made sure to feed off his energy. Their defense tightened. The pace picked up. Most importantly, belief crept back into the building. For a young OKC squad, having someone like Caruso, a battle-tested, unselfish, and tough player, is proving invaluable.

Offensively, Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the way, while Holmgren and Williams provided needed scoring and rim protection. But it was the former Lakers’ nonstop motor and leadership that helped flip the script.

Caruso’s performance reminded fans and teammates alike that defense isn’t just about stopping—it’s about inspiring. His voice was loud, his hands active, and his presence infectious. Every possession he played made a statement: no lead is safe when you refuse to quit.

Now up 3–0, the Thunder are in position to sweep. And while the stars may shine the brightest, it’s the chaos that Caruso brings that could be the X-factor in their playoff push.

One more game like that, and “maniac mode” might just be a Thunder trademark. ​