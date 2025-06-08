The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the brightest futures in the NBA, mostly because they have so many draft picks. In this year's NBA Draft, they have picks in the first round, and everybody is interested in knowing what they'll end up doing. The reason for the curiosity is that they have 15 players under contract going into next season, which means they don't have the space to carry anybody else on the team.

With this roadblock, there's a good chance that teams will be looking to see if they make any trades, according to Jake Fischer.

“Or do the Thunder look to consolidate those two looming first-round picks and move up into the lottery? That is a scenario several teams picking in the back end of the top 14 are preparing for, league sources say,” Fischer said. “OKC has a history of trading out of the back of the first round to acquire future draft capital, like they did in a 2022 trade with Denver that swapped the No. 30 pick for a 2027 first-rounder. There’s been lots of chatter leaguewide, actually, about the majority of picks from Nos. 20-30 being available for trade in this draft. Which is pretty typically the case.

“Four selections were traded between No. 22 and No. 28 a year ago. At this juncture of the process, it all appears very fluid at the end of the first round for this draft class, with numerous prospects ranging from Nos. 20-60 having returned to college to seize upon NIL riches.”

Article Continues Below

Will Sam Presti work his magic for the Thunder again?

Sam Presti has done a great job with the Thunder, and their present and future are looking great. They're currently in the NBA Finals and not paying the luxury tax, as some of their top players, such as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, are still on their rookie deals. Things will definitely get tight when it's time to pay those players, but for now, they're in a good position to be competitive and not be in salary cap trouble.

If it does get to the point where things may get tight, the Thunder have a load of draft picks, and they could easily replenish their roster or make trades for more talent around the league.

If it's anybody who has a plan that will keep the Thunder afloat, it's Presti, and it's something that he's been doing for a while now.