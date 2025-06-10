The Oklahoma City Thunder have two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with one second-round pick. Meanwhile, their current roster is loaded with a dynamic group of players, where youth is the core of the team.

They will enter this offseason with the entire roster under contract for next season, which has led to conversations about Oklahoma City potentially moving down in the draft and, once again, gathering more future assets in the process.

However, the bigger concern right now is open roster spots for the Thunder. When it comes down to it, Oklahoma City will struggle to bring on three rookies in the 2025-26 campaign, so don’t be surprised if the Thunder trade one or two of these selections.

In the meantime, the Thunder are navigating a competitive NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, currently tied 1-1. The OKC front office will continue scouting prospects as the team advances toward its first (and maiden) NBA Championship, given the 2025 NBA Draft is just over two weeks away.

Thunder’s '25 Draft strategy at 15: playoff-ready prospect or future star?

Certainly, the Thunder already have a jam-packed roster, which is considered one of the deepest rosters of the Western Conference. Therefore, no rookie is guaranteed minutes on the court next season.

OKC: THE NEXT NBA DYNASTY? Oklahoma City Thunder — the youngest team in the NBA at 24.7 years old — draft picks over the next 5 NBA drafts: 2025: 2 1sts; 1 2nds

2026: 2 1sts; 1 2nds

2027: 2 1sts; 2 2nds

2028: 1 1st; 3 2nds

2029: 1 1st; 5 2nds 8 first round picks & 12 second…

They are also rich with future draft capital, which allows them to keep on adding to the current core of players. The team has a bright future; it's only about whether they can make wise decisions in the 2025 Draft.

3-point shooting and offensive depth: Lacks firepower without starters

OKC’s core is young and developing fast, but their bench unit lacks consistent scoring when SGA and Jalen sit. It matters because, while OKC has decent shooters (Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe), they’re streaky and often rely on isolation-heavy scoring.

It's just an open run, but I've talked over and over about how, even if the numbers weren't there consistently, Egor Demin has the makings of AT LEAST an average shooter His form is consistent & quick, plus he can shoot from multiple platforms

Therefore, they can work with someone like Egor Demin, who is dynamic, can offer more pick-and-roll variety, and off-ball movement. Meanwhile, he can also act as a secondary playmaker who can initiate in the half-court and can also make baskets under pressure while creating space on the floor.

The majority of the mock drafts have him outside of the Top 10. However, the Draft night is unpredictable, and Demin will be a great value if the Thunder picks him.

Bolstering the defense with an imposing center: Thunder Draft strategy

The current Thunder team has a strong defense and a good mix of dynamic players who can contribute in defense, if required. Chet Holmgren is a unicorn with elite shot-blocking skills, but he's still light and lacks muscle for a center. He struggles against big, physical players (e.g., Jokic, Embiid).

Therefore, they can look at the current draft and acquire a raw center like Derik Queen or Khaman Maluach. However, Maluach is projected to be taken off the board quickly, and the Thunder front office will have to act quickly if they want to grab him first, which seems unlikely. They can move up in the lottery by trading a package that combines their first-round picks and future draft assets.

Khaman Maluach Lob threat + play finisher (71% FG!) ✅

Soft touch in the paint ✅

Rim protection ✅

Ability to guard in space ✅

Khaman Maluach Lob threat + play finisher (71% FG!) ✅

Soft touch in the paint ✅

Rim protection ✅

Ability to guard in space ✅

Capable 3-point shooter ✅ 7'2 defensive anchor with offensive upside.

Someone like Maluach can have an instant impact on the current Oklahoma City roster and feels like a valuable addition to the team.

Adding value to the Thunder while developing

The biggest need at the moment is a player who can develop through the ranks and still keep on racking up the numbers. Therefore, the name that floats on top of that list is Noa Essengue. He is a high-upside, long-limbed wing-forward who brings defensive versatility and rolling playmaking.

His scoring efficiency and physical tools complement OKC’s core. If Essengue refines his shooting, he has real two-way starter upside. At minimum, he could carve out a valuable role as a switchable, energy off-guard off the bench.

13 players invited to the NBA Draft green room thus far: Cooper Flagg

Dylan Harper

Ace Bailey

VJ Edgecombe

Tre Johnson

Khaman Maluach

Jeremiah Fears

Kon Knueppel

Kasparas Jakucionis

Egor Demin

Carter Bryant

Derik Queen

Asa Newell Noa Essengue is still playing, not yet invited pic.twitter.com/OYdXVMRr3y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

He has not received an invitation to the NBA Draft green room so far, but many teams in the top 10 are keeping a close watch on him.