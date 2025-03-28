After the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 121-105, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault credited his bench players for their consistency despite receiving inconsistent playing time. For some, staying ready doesn’t guarantee minutes. Still, Daigneault appreciates his team’s head-down, work-hard approach.

Daigneault says, despite the inconsistent opportunities, his second unit remains reliant.

“We’ve had a lot of guys in and out,” Daigneault said. “We’ve had a pretty fluid availability over this period. I’m very impressed by guys whose roles are variant, how they’ve been able to step in and hit the ground running. J-Will, Kenrich got another start tonight. He’s in that category. He can play anywhere from zero minutes or eight minutes to start and play 25. J-Will’s obviously had an unbelievable run despite his role being very inconsistent.

“Dillon Jones stepped in and gave us really quality minutes, especially in the first half. The guys have done an unbelievable job of keeping themselves ready. You don’t have the string of success we’ve had in this period of time without the depth of your team being able to step up and step in the way these guys have done,” Daigneault concluded.

Jaylin Williams has notched two triple-doubles this month. Alex Caruso (15) and Isaiah Joe (14) combined for 29 points in Tuesday’s win against the Kings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder’s game-saving hero

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised Alex Caruso’s impact in their 103-101 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The veteran guard brings an edge off the bench, but with All-Star Jalen Williams ruled out with an injured hip, Caruso got the nod in Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault’s starting lineup.

Caruso didn’t disappoint, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander pointed toward Caruso, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

“He just affects the game. Whatever the game needs and whatever the game calls for, he’s willing to do,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Like tonight, he makes a corner three, and then he gets the steal in back-to-back possessions, and there’s been games where you don’t notice him out there. There have been games where he’s been hurt a lot. Whatever the game calls, whatever the team needs, he does. And he gets it done, and because of that, he’s been successful in the NBA.

“And has achieved the goal that all of them set to achieve. He sets that tone, and that mentality every game, every practice. I guess that’s what he brings to the team,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder will host the Grizzlies on Thursday.