Oklahoma City Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins supplied 12 of the final 23 points in the fourth quarter that helped secure a 117-107 win against the New York Knicks. The Thunder set a new franchise record with their 14th straight win while snapping the Knicks’ nine-game win streak. After the game, Wiggins addressed finishing the game as the team’s third-leading scoring behind All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 points) and Jalen Williams (20 points).

Was Wiggins looking to be that third scorer behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams when his number was called in the final frame?

“I’m never thinking about being that third scorer by any means,” Wiggins replied. “When we’re in timeouts, and obviously we were down in the third, and we’re just looking for a sense of energy. I’m just thinking about how can I kind of bring that pop of energy, yes. I’m not thinking about when I get the ball ISO and try to shoot a step-back or anything.”

For Wiggins, things came together organically. He drained three threes within the offensive flow and meticulously picked his spots while scoring 15 of 19 points in the fourth quarter.

“Can I go get a couple offensive rebounds that lead to extra possessions where we can score? Can I have a big play on defense? Can I dive for a loose ball? Kind of those plays that I think, can spark a sense of energy both in the guys on the court and to our bench,” Wiggins added. “Those are the big plays that kind of go unnoticed sometimes.”

Aaron Wiggins stayed on the floor with the rest of the Thunder’s starting lineup. The reserve guard also finished with five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivers his Jalen Williams All-Star pitch

While Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is on pace to make his first All-Star selection, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made Williams’ case for an All-Star selection.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams is a shoo-in.

“Jalen is a very efficient, versatile basketball player on both ends of the floor,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We are the number one seed in the West by a good margin of games. Without Jalen, we would not be this good of a basketball team. And basically, Jalen is pretty good. Really, really good. It’s nothing more than that.”

“He is an All-Star whether he makes it or not,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “Nah, he will make it. He’s really, really good at basketball. He’ll be there at San Fran.”

The Thunder will look to extend their historic winning streak against the Celtics on Sunday.