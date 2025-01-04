The Oklahoma City Thunder keep on rolling. Tabbed by many as one of the favorites to win the 2025 NBA championship, the Thunder have given no reason for anyone to believe otherwise. On Friday night, the Thunder faced as a good of a test as there is, as they hosted a surging New York Knicks team that was in the middle of a nine-game winning streak. In the end, it was Oklahoma City that came out on top, as they took a 117-107 victory — with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again leading the way with a game-high 33 points.

As a result of this win, the Thunder have now extended their winning streak to 14 games, the longest current streak in the league. In fact, this is the longest winning streak in Oklahoma City franchise history, which is no mean feat considering how many excellent teams the Thunder have fielded since their relocation in 2008.

It's quite the accomplishment that the 2024-25 Thunder squad is shaping up to be the best in NBA history. They are on pace for 70 wins this season, which would blow away the previous OKC high of 60 wins that they set during the 2012-13 season. When taking into account the history of the Thunder franchise before moving to OKC, they are still on pace to finish with the best record in franchise history (64 wins for the Seattle SuperSonics back in the 1995-96 season).

This Thunder team has it all, and they showed that they can match up with any team in the association thanks to their cast of versatile players. They certainly showed this to be the case on Friday night, as they managed to turn an eight-point deficit heading into the fourth into a 10-point victory — an 18-point turnaround.

2024-25 Thunder have all the makings of a championship team

It's important to note that the Thunder have been able to string together this incredible, franchise record-setting winning streak despite missing the services of arguably the team's second-best and most important player in Chet Holmgren. Holmgren fractured his hip and has been out since November 10, and yet OKC has not skipped a beat.

Thanks to Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder now have that commanding interior presence on defense and on the glass that they sorely missed last season. Hartenstein has been a huge catalyst behind their impressive winning streak, and things are only going to get better for OKC when they get Holmgren back and when Alex Caruso manages to stave off the injury bug.