In preparation for a highly anticipated 2024-25 campaign, Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder had a productive week, implementing newcomers Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein into the fold. After the Thunder traded Josh Giddy for All-Defensive First-Team point guard Alex Caruso and signed free-agent center Isaiah Hartenstein over the summer, many positioned them as favorites to win the Western Conference in 2025.
Wiggins, playing alongside Caruso four days into camp, already sees the benefits of having an elite defending 2020 NBA champion on his side.
“He’s just very smart. [A] very smart guy, [who] knows the game really well. Big communication guy on both ends of the court. You can see his experience in the way that he plays,” Wiggins said. “I’ve been able to watch him [and] hear from him. He’s always coaching guys on the court. He has a very good feel for different looks that he has learned and knows how to put out on the court. So, [on] both ends of the court, he makes good reads on the offensive end, and he’s able to see defenses really well.
“Then, when he’s on defense, he knows how to disguise different looks and maybe set up different things. Very smart player on both ends of the court,” Wiggins concluded.
Amidst his fourth Thunder training camp, Wiggins feels good about the direction his team is heading. And says guys such as Caruso, Hartenstein, and the team’s rookies are fitting in seamlessly.
“It’s awesome. All of the new guys, the rookies, [Hartenstein], Caruso, those guys have kind of fit in right away; both in the locker room and on the court. We all have a similar sense of just the type of people we are,” Wiggins said. “Great people, people with big personalities, different characteristics; all those things kind of mesh well. It all leads to better success on the court, talking to each other, wanting the best out of each other, and pushing each other to be the best. So, those guys have adapted pretty well.”