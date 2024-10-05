In preparation for a highly anticipated 2024-25 campaign, Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder had a productive week, implementing newcomers Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein into the fold. After the Thunder traded Josh Giddy for All-Defensive First-Team point guard Alex Caruso and signed free-agent center Isaiah Hartenstein over the summer, many positioned them as favorites to win the Western Conference in 2025.

Wiggins, playing alongside Caruso four days into camp, already sees the benefits of having an elite defending 2020 NBA champion on his side.

“He’s just very smart. [A] very smart guy, [who] knows the game really well. Big communication guy on both ends of the court. You can see his experience in the way that he plays,” Wiggins said. “I’ve been able to watch him [and] hear from him. He’s always coaching guys on the court. He has a very good feel for different looks that he has learned and knows how to put out on the court. So, [on] both ends of the court, he makes good reads on the offensive end, and he’s able to see defenses really well.

“Then, when he’s on defense, he knows how to disguise different looks and maybe set up different things. Very smart player on both ends of the court,” Wiggins concluded.

Amidst his fourth Thunder training camp, Wiggins feels good about the direction his team is heading. And says guys such as Caruso, Hartenstein, and the team’s rookies are fitting in seamlessly.

“It’s awesome. All of the new guys, the rookies, [Hartenstein], Caruso, those guys have kind of fit in right away; both in the locker room and on the court. We all have a similar sense of just the type of people we are,” Wiggins said. “Great people, people with big personalities, different characteristics; all those things kind of mesh well. It all leads to better success on the court, talking to each other, wanting the best out of each other, and pushing each other to be the best. So, those guys have adapted pretty well.”

Aaron Wiggins sees ‘quick progress’ at Thunder training camp

While Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Lu Dort is learning from Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins loves what he’s seen thus far in camp. Only four days into the 2024-25 campaign, Wiggins says his team’s already found cohesion in the early go.
“Guys are getting accustomed to each other’s style of play. The organization’s style of play. We’ve put in some sets, and guys are getting comfortable,” Wiggins said. “It’s been a really good week for us. I think we made a lot of quick progress, just understanding the way we want to play and how we want to be together and on the same page when it comes to both ends of the court.”
The Thunder will play their first exhibition matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
