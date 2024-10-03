After Lu Dort went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder before his promotion from G League’s Blue squad to the association in December. Fast-forward to 2024, and he’s one of Oklahoma City’s veteran leaders on one of the league’s most devastating defenses, a constant thorn in the side of opposing offenses. Before Dort revealed his secret to drawing offensive fouls at Thunder Media Day, he talked about how excited he is to share the floor with new teammate Alex Caruso — the 2020 Lakers champion guard, who’s coming off back-to-back All-Defensive First and Second Team selections in 2023 and 2024.

“It brings a lot. It’s gonna bring a lot of good and positive. He has a lot of experience. He’s archived a lot in his career, especially defensively,” Dort said. “For myself, the way I see it is to learn. He’s had a great approach, and he’s been really vocal in leading, which is nice. And me, I’m still learning. I still wanna learn a lot, especially defensively. So, I feel like I can learn a lot from him.”

After leading the NBA in drawing non-charge offensive fouls in 2023-24, Dort’s making a name for himself as one of the league’s feistiest backcourt defenders. After superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s glowing ‘annoying’ Caruso review this week, it sounds as if Caruso’s settling into his new environment during his first week with the Thunder.

Lu Dort enters his sixth season with the Thunder

As Alex Caruso is set to debut with his new team, Lu Dort is entering his sixth season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the Thunder’s longest-tenured players, which Dort is proud of while looking back on his career thus far.

“I took a lot of pride, and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity and the trust that this organization has had in me from the beginning,” Dort said. “They really shaped me as a professional basketball player, honestly. “

Now, he takes on a newfound leadership role for second — and third-year teammates, such as big men Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace.

“Number one thing is really the approach. How you approach the game every time and how you approach a season. To really go out there and compete and play your best. And also, out here, it’s the culture and the togetherness that we have that we want to bring them along with us,” Dort added. “And to teach them that whenever you step out on the court, you’re looking out for yourself but also the team.”

Dort and the Thunder begin their preseason schedule against the San Antonio Spurs on October 7.