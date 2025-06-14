The energy inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse reached a new level before Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers are vying to take a 3-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the stakes are already sky-high. But when Pacers legend Reggie Miller entered the arena, the crowd erupted into a deafening chant.

Fans stood to their feet, waving and shouting his name. The entire building filled with a loud, unified call of “Reggie!” that echoed throughout the arena as Miller walked in wearing a vintage Dale Davis Indiana Pacers jersey.

Miller’s presence before one of the biggest games in franchise history felt like the perfect bridge between the Pacers’ proud past and their exciting present. Indiana is chasing its first NBA title, and the weight of that possibility seemed to hang in the air as the franchise legend walked through the tunnel. Fans who grew up watching him drain clutch three-pointers and battle some of the league’s best were now witnessing a new generation try to finish the journey he helped start.

The importance of Game 4 cannot be overstated. With the Pacers leading the series two games to one, a victory would put them in complete control. Historically, teams that take a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals go on to win the championship nearly every time. The pressure on both sides is immense, but for Indiana, it was an opportunity to move one step closer to something the franchise has never accomplished.

The excitement carried over from Game 3, where the Pacers delivered one of the most thrilling performances in recent Finals history. Indiana overcame a late deficit with a furious fourth-quarter rally that left the Thunder stunned.

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to score 27 points, setting a Finals record for the highest bench scoring performance since 2011. Tyrese Haliburton orchestrated the offense brilliantly, finishing with 22 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. The Pacers’ composure in the final minutes allowed them to steal the win and take the series lead.

During that Game 3 win, Miller was also in the building. He wore a Mark Jackson jersey that night, another nod to Pacers history, honoring his former teammate and floor general. Cameras caught the Hall of Famer celebrating big plays throughout the game, fully invested in the team’s success. After the final buzzer, Miller embraced Haliburton in a warm hug and even posed for photos with Haliburton’s family, showing just how connected he remains to the organization and its rising stars.

Miller’s legacy in Indiana is impossible to separate from the team’s identity. For years, he was the face of the franchise. He led the Pacers through countless playoff battles and delivered some of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

Fans still remember his famous battles with the New York Knicks, where he earned the nickname Knick Killer. His clutch shooting and fearless mentality made him a hero in Indianapolis. His jersey now hangs in the rafters of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but his presence at these Finals games shows his heart still beats for the blue and gold.

As Miller took his seat for Game 4, the buzz inside the arena only grew stronger. Fans knew what was at stake. A win would give the Pacers a commanding lead and put them on the brink of delivering something that had eluded them for decades. The young core of Haliburton, Mathurin, and the rest of this Pacers squad now carries the responsibility of finishing what previous teams could not. Yet with Miller watching and supporting them, there is a sense that the past and present are finally aligned.

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Game 4 determined to even the series. Led by their own rising star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and a tough supporting cast, the Thunder fought hard to avoid falling into a deep hole. But Indiana’s confidence, fueled by their recent success and the energy from their home crowd, remained unshaken. Every possession carried enormous weight, with each basket and defensive stop bringing the Pacers closer to the championship dream.

Miller’s appearance before such a crucial game reminded everyone of how far this franchise has come. The Pacers have always been a proud team, fighting to make their mark in a league dominated by big-market powerhouses. Now, they stand closer than ever to breaking through.

The chants of Reggie that filled the arena before Game 4 were not just for one man. They represented an entire city’s hunger to finally see the Pacers reach the mountaintop.

As Game 4 tipped off, the crowd roared with hope and anticipation. Reggie Miller sat among them, watching the team that carries his legacy forward. The Indiana Pacers are not just playing for a championship; they're playing for history. And in that building, with one of their greatest legends cheering them on, it felt like something special was unfolding in Indianapolis.