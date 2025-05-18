May 18, 2025 at 5:44 PM ET

Alex Caruso isn't giving the Denver Nuggets fits with his scoring. Not with 11 points through three quarters. But the Oklahoma City Thunder veteran instead amazed with this element: His defense on Nikola Jokic on Sunday in Game 7.

The 6-foot-5, 186-pound Caruso entered the Paycom Center at a significant size advantage compared to “Joker.” Jokic looks like the mismatch here at 6-foot-11, 284-pounds for this much anticipated NBA Playoffs battle. Caruso already endured one heated battle with Nuggets star Aaron Gordon in Game 6.

Caruso became a massive thorn for the Nuggets' top scorer, though. He stayed attached to the All-Star Jokic by not giving him space.

Guarding Jokic with Caruso isn't supposed to work, and yet… pic.twitter.com/btAGqoqP9V — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old looked more like an NFL cornerback locking up the opponent's top wide receiver. Caruso's defense led to Jokic's shooting struggles, as noted by NBA reporter K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network.

“Nobody fully stops Jokic but Caruso held him to 2-6 in primary matchups and had a steal. Just an insane display of defensive technique and IQ by the former Bull,” Johnson said on X.

Caruso is proving that he's valuable for the impressive depth on the Thunder. Depth that NBA champion Kendrick Perkins described as deeper than the Pacific Ocean.

Alex Caruso defense on Nikola Jokic further detailed during Thunder romp

One NBA reporter threw out a counterargument on Caruso's defense against the past league Most Valuable Player. Matt Moore of The Action Network dropped this explanation.

“Just to be clear, the reason that Caruso on Jokic works is because of how the NBA officiates smalls versus bigs. That's it. It's not genius,” Moore revealed on X. “It doesn't actually stop Jokic. It's just an officiating quirk league-wide.”

Moore isn't knocking the Thunder guard, though. Or head coach Mark Daigneault making the decision to throw Caruso onto Jokic.

“Caruso's a great defender, and it's a smart adjustment,” Moore said. “But that's the ONLY reason this works.”

Jokic still squeezed out 20 points in 34 minutes against the Thunder. He still led Denver's scoring charge in OKC. However, Caruso helped spark the astonishing 97-72 lead entering the fourth quarter.