The Oklahoma City Thunder are storming through the NBA playoffs, and it's not just their stars drawing attention. This week, Kendrick Perkins had praise for the Thunder, and it quickly exploded across social media after the ESPN analyst delivered a bold take on the team's elite bench depth, with quite the comparison for the teams reserves.

“How deep is the Pacific Ocean? About 14,000 feet on average,” Perkins asked Malika Andrews on NBA on ESPN, adding, “The Thunder is deeper than the Pacific Ocean.”

The clip went viral, sparking widespread reaction from fans and analysts alike, and fueling even more buzz around OKC's playoff run and the impressive contributions from its second unit.

What Perkins said might sound like a hyperbole, but the numbers backed it up. The Thunder bench has been a defining factor in Oklahoma City's postseason success. Head coach Mark Daigneault has consistently gone 10-deep in the rotation, leaning on a versatile group of reserves that can defend, score, and close out games. It's that flexibility and trust in others that has made OKC a legitimate title contender.

One of the brightest examples is Cason Wallace, whose clutch-time defense and poise have made an impact beyond his years. Whether he's slowing down elite guards or making key hustle plays, Wallace has earned late-game minutes in a playoff rotation stacked with talent. His presence has only amplified what Perk's Thunder praise pointed to. The bench is not just filling in gaps, it's changing games.

The depth goes well beyond Wallace. Isaiah Joe has delivered consistent perimeter shooting that keeps defenses honest and spaces the floor for stars like Shai Gilgious-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Joe's off-the-bench production has quietly tilted the balance in critical moments. Then there's Aaron Wiggins, who brings energy and defensive effort on every possession, making him a staple in high-pressure situations.

Although Alex Caruso may not be filling up the box score, his impact on the Thunder's bench depth has been undeniable. Brought in for his defensive force and veteran experience, Caruso has emerged as a key in the OKC playoff rotation. His ability to guard multiple positions, make smart reads, and inject energy into high leverage moments has added another layer to Oklahoma City's versatility that helped them win a league-high 68 games in the regular season.

As the former OKC big himself said, these aren't just routine shifts, they're, “clutch-time moments.”

And in those moments, its not just Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, or Williams making plays when it matters most, it's the entire second unit.