In the middle of the storm that is Game 7 of the NBA Finals, one player has stolen the show—literally. Alex Caruso, the gritty guard off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has cemented his place in NBA Finals history.

With more than 20 steals in the series, Caruso now joins an elite group of bench players who have crossed the 20-steal mark. Only Manu Ginobili, with 37, and Michael Cooper, with 59, have recorded more in a Finals series.

It is rare for a role player to shape the narrative of a championship series. But the 31-year-old has done just that. Tonight, as the Thunder and Pacers continue to trade blows, it is Caruso’s relentless defense that is tilting the game. With three steals tonight, he has become the unexpected engine behind Oklahoma City’s momentum.

Every time the Pacers tried to settle into their offense, Caruso disrupted their rhythm. He anticipated passes before they left fingertips, and he poked the ball free in tight traffic. He sprinted down the floor to turn defense into quick offense. At times, it felt like he was two steps ahead of everyone else on the court. And the crowd in Oklahoma City responded with rising energy after each defensive highlight.

Caruso’s journey to this moment makes his performance all the more meaningful. Undrafted out of Texas A&M, he had to fight his way through the G-League before getting his first real shot with the Lakers. He played a key role in their 2020 title run, but he was often overlooked in the spotlight of star power. A move to Chicago gave him more visibility, but it was this trade to Oklahoma City that gave him the stage to shine.

In this Game 7, with the Thunder struggling to find consistency from deep, Caruso has become their pulse. When starters cooled off, he sparked life into the second unit. He may not be the tallest, fastest, or flashiest player on the court, but he plays like someone with everything on the line.

The comparison to Manu Ginobili is not just about numbers, it is about impact. Ginobili built his career on moments like this—stepping up when it mattered most, shifting the game with defense, effort, and unmatched instinct. Caruso is doing the same. Quietly, firmly, and with a determination that cannot be measured in box scores alone.

The game is far from over. The Pacers are still in it, pushing back even without Tyrese Haliburton. But Caruso is not letting up. Each possession he defends feels like a challenge accepted. Each steal feels like another piece of history being written.

In a Finals series that has delivered one twist after another, Caruso has become the unexpected hero. Not with threes or dunks, but with grit, timing, and a pair of hands that refuse to let go of the moment.