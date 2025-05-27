The Oklahoma City Thunder moved one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years with a 128-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. The win gave the Thunder a 3-1 series lead, setting the stage for a potential closeout at home in Game 5.

In the aftermath of the win, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst issued a sharp rebuke to critics who had doubted the Thunder’s legitimacy all season.

“I spent the whole season listening to people in the NBA – a lot of it off the record – disrespecting this team, not believing in this team,” Windhorst said. “I don't know how you could watch these last couple of weeks and not start to understand that this team is a serious problem going forward.”

Windhorst’s comments come as the Thunder continue to validate their 68-win regular season, the best in franchise history. After suffering a blowout 143-101 loss in Game 3, Oklahoma City responded with poise and resilience behind a dominant performance from 2024–25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder past Timberwolves, nears NBA Finals

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 40 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and a steal, shooting 13-for-30 from the field and 12-for-14 at the free throw line. The All-NBA guard dictated the pace and delivered in critical moments to help the Thunder withstand Minnesota’s final push in the closing minutes.

Article Continues Below

Jalen Williams added 34 points, five assists, three steals, and three rebounds. He shot 13-of-24 from the field, including 6-of-9 from three-point range, providing efficient scoring and timely defense. Rookie big man Chet Holmgren contributed 21 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, a steal, and an assist while shooting 9-for-14 from the field, anchoring the interior and complementing the perimeter scoring.

The Thunder’s balanced effort and late-game execution marked a stark contrast to their Game 3 showing, in which Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 14 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Monday’s win reasserted Oklahoma City’s identity as one of the most dynamic and well-coached teams in the league.

Minnesota struggled to match Oklahoma City’s intensity. Anthony Edwards was held to 16 points, six assists, four rebounds, and five turnovers while shooting 5-for-13 from the field and 1-for-7 from three. Julius Randle, who had been a key contributor earlier in the series, posted just five points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and five turnovers on 1-of-7 shooting.

The Thunder will return to Paycom Center on Wednesday night with a chance to clinch their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2012, when Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden powered a young Oklahoma City squad to the league’s biggest stage.

Tip-off for Game 5 is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.