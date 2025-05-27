MINNEAPOLIS — After taking a 3-1 lead in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, All-Star Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. The Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126. After All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the “Free-Throw Merchant” label during his postgame media availability, Williams discussed being one win away from making his first NBA Finals appearance.

In only his third season, Williams, 23, revealed his mindset heading into a potential series-clinching Game 5 matchup against the Timberwolves.

“I try not to get too ahead of myself. There’s still a lot of series left, and we still have to go do a job this next game against a team that’s really good,” Williams said. “So, that’s honestly how I think about it. After the season, whenever that is, I’ll be able to reflect on it. And that’s more of the time to enjoy it. Right now, it’s just win the games.”

Scoring 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Williams had a stellar performance that helped the Thunder secure a 3-1 lead. He made 13-of-24 attempts, including tying his career-high with six threes, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 74 points. Chet Holmgren added 21 points and seven rebounds.

Jalen Williams’ ‘loudest’ prediction for Thunder fans in Game 5

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams anticipates a raucous crowd in Game 5 at the Paycom Center. The Thunder are on the cusp of making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012. When a reporter asked Williams what he’s expecting in Game 5 on Wednesday, he addressed the fans.

With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, Williams anticipates a hostile environment in Oklahoma City.

“Hopefully [our fans will be] really, really loud,” Williams said. “Probably the loudest of the season. We also gotta give them a reason to be loud, but going back to my earlier statement, we understand what’s ahead of us, and if you look too far ahead, that’s when you start to stumble. It’s first to four; we haven’t won the series yet. We still have a job to do.”

After a historic 42-point victory in Game 3, the Timberwolves now face elimination after a two-point loss in Game 4, which has been the most competitive game of the Western Conference Finals. In only his third season, Williams made his first All-Star appearance, made the All-NBA Second Team, and the All-Defensive Second Team. The Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Game 5 on Wednesday.