As the Denver Broncos had a disheartening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the football world has been targeting head coach Sean Payton for comments made earlier in the week. When the Broncos coach was describing the Jaguars, he would remark about them being a “small market” team that rubbed some the wrong way as he would clarify his comments.

Payton would say the small market comment was “very complimentary” and in no way was supposed to be demeaning. He would even say that he “spent 16 years” in a small market, referencing his time with the New Orleans Saints.

“That topic came up strictly because, ‘Hey, not enough of the country has seen how good these guys are playing.'…The point is, though, listen, that was a good job by Liam. He was looking for a rallying cry,” Payton said, according to Broncos Wire..

“Obviously, if you were listening to the press conference, the intention was strictly, ‘Hey, quietly these guys are sitting here right near the top of the AFC, they’re ready to win their division.’ I spent 16 years at a small market,” Payton continued.

How the “small market” comment from Broncos' Sean Payton came about

With some context, rewind to after Denver's practice on Wednesday, when Payton would be asked about Jacksonville, he would praise him, though worded it in a way that sparked passionate reactions online.

Article Continues Below

“As you look at them and you watch the tape, it’s a smaller market, but you see a real good team,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire.

While Payton was giving the Jaguars their props, some took it the other way, with even Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen poking fun at the comment after their win over the Broncos.

“Great team effort,” [I’m] just thankful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done,” Coen said, according to the team's X, formerly Twitter.

"A small market team like us can come into Mile High and get it done."#JAXvsDEN pic.twitter.com/2V2i8UiKrO — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 22, 2025

While the Jaguars get the last laugh, Payton and Denver look to get back in the win column on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs.