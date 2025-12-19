OKLAHOMA CITY — It's safe to say Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder made the most of losing the NBA Cup semifinals to the San Antonio Spurs, as it granted them five days off before facing the Los Angeles Clippers. Holmgren scored half of his 22 points in the opening five minutes, and his aggressive offensive approach helped the Thunder cruise to a 122-101 victory. The defending champions returned to the win column.

After the game, Holmgren spoke about the significance of the Thunder’s additional practice days this week, noting that an NBA Cup semifinals win against the Spurs would have kept Oklahoma City in Las Vegas for Tuesday’s final. Instead, the Thunder took advantage of the extra time off to practice ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Clippers.

“Definitely just helped us get our legs back under us. We’ve played a lot of games already. It seems like it’s going quick and slow at the same time, but we were able to work on some things we need to improve — some things that we were losing track of,” Holmgren said. “I felt good going into the game. Things were flowing. I was able to work on a couple of things individually, the last couple of days. So, I think it was good.”

Chet Holmgren on the Thunder’s additional off days after losing the NBA Cup semifinal game: “Definitely just helped us get our legs from under us… We were able to work on some things we need to improve — some things we were losing track of. I felt good going into the game” pic.twitter.com/0CdZ1LhWDu — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 19, 2025

Holmgren went 8-for-13 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from deep. He also finished with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 of his 32 points in the third quarter before watching the Thunder reserves put the finishing touches on a 21-point blowout win. Jalen Williams added 20 points, five assists, and two steals.

After beating the Clippers, the Thunder will travel to face the Timberwolves on Friday, the second night of a back-to-back.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was excited about the Thunder’s loss

Article Continues Below

Chet Holmgren and All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander embraced the Thunder’s recent loss to the Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals, knowing the focus it would yield following a 16-game win streak. The Thunder will have opportunities to avenge its loss to the Spurs in next Tuesday’s road game, which will be followed by a Christmas Day showdown between the two.

In the meantime, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look for ways to improve, something the league’s reigning MVP is looking forward to, he said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“Personally, I think it’s exciting,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s easier to learn when you don’t feel the way you want to feel. It stings a little bit more.

“We’ll also see these guys [twice in the next five] games. So, it will be a good challenge — kind of like an automatic test, almost like in school. You fail the test, you get to retest a couple of days later. That’s what it will probably feel like. Losing is where you find growth and where you really get better.”

The Thunder captured its 25th win in 27 games on Thursday.