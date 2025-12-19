OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 of his 32 points in the second half of a 122-101 rout against the Los Angeles Clippers. Chet Holmgren revealed the benefits of the Thunder’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals, giving the defending champions five days off before Thursday’s matchup. The league’s reigning MVP dominated the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 19 third-quarter points are a new season-high for most points scored in a quarter. His 19 points also turned the Clippers’ nine-point deficit into a 20-point Thunder lead heading into the fourth quarter, where Shai watched the rest of the game from the comfort of his team’s bench. SGA finished with 32 points on 13-of-24 attempts, including 2-for-6 from three, and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line.

He also added seven rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks to his stat line. Three Thunder players finished with 20+ points, including Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren (22 points, seven rebounds), and Jalen Williams, who added 20 points, five assists, and two steals.

The rested Thunder defense also finished with 18 steals, led by Cason Wallace’s game-high five, as the Clippers found themselves on the bad side of history for most turnovers by a team this season, with 28 against Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander edges Nikola Jokic in MVP poll

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an early MVP candidate as the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player could be the first to win back-to-back since Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic. Jokic, who won it in back-to-back years in 2022 before earning his third in 2024, finished as runner-up in ESPN’s first MVP straw poll of the 2025-26 season.

Gilgeous-Alexander earned the most MVP votes, edging out Jokic by 15 first-place votes, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

“For the third straight time, Gilgeous-Alexander (57 first-place votes, 865 total points) holds a clear but narrow lead over Jokic (42 first-place votes, 822 total points) and 13 other stars who received at least one vote in the poll conducted Monday and Tuesday,” Bontemps reported.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s potential 70+ win season could give him the slight edge over Jokic for what would be back-to-back MVP awards for SGA.

“With our early snapshot of the MVP race predicting another razor-thin margin between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic, the Thunder’s chase for 70 wins [and beyond] could be the determining factor,” Bontemps added.

After the Spurs snapped a 16-game win streak, the Thunder improved to 25-2 before facing the Timberwolves on the road on Friday.