After playing in 10 games, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren missed 39 regular-season games this season due to his pelvic bone injury. Holmgren is slowly getting reacclimated back into the Thunder’s starting lineup. However, after Oklahoma City’s 130-107 win against the Utah Jazz, Chet revealed an unforeseen truth about his health this season.

As he discussed after Friday’s win, getting to feeling 100 percent may be out of Holmgren’s reach in 2024-25.

“I just stayed there for a couple of days. It was really refreshing. I got to see a bunch of family and friends, and then I came back down, and I got three really good days of workouts in,” Holmgren said. “I was able to continue to work on my game, my conditioning, my body in the weight room, I guess you can say. I feel like I didn’t deserve a full All-Star break because I didn’t play fifty-something games leading into it. I’m not fully where I want to be. I don’t think I’ll ever be, really.

“But, I felt like All-Star break was a good opportunity to work towards that. So, I took a few days leading up to us starting back up to do that,” Holmgren concluded.”

With an eight-day break between the Thunder’s last game before the All-Star break and Friday’s matchup, Holmgren kept himself busy.

“Not taking it for granted at all. I missed a lot of them,” Holmgren said about the regular-season games. “So, personally, I come in, and I’m excited for every single shootaround, practice, and everything. We also had fun going out there and working together to be better. So, it’s a good recipe.”

Still, Holmgren is feeling better healthwise.

“I’m starting to feel more aggressive and comfortable out there. Starting to feel like I know where I’m supposed to be, what I’m supposed to be doing,” Holmgren added. “Not only myself, but I feel like we’re all getting comfortable with some of these newer and different lineups.”

Chet Holmgren on playing next to Isaiah Hartenstein for Thunder

As Thunder forward Chet Holmgren adjusts to playing alongside Isaiah Hartenstein as a power forward in the starting lineup and his nagging injury, he’s excited to see how things unfold in the frontcourt.

Holmgren looks forward to seeing it evolve.

“It’s going to evolve over time. Obviously, it’s new, not only to me but to the rest of the team. It’s definitely different,” Holmgren said. “But I think every single game, the answer to that question kind of changes and evolves more.”

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves on Sunday.