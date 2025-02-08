Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren made his recovery to the starting lineup in Friday's 121-109 win against the Toronto Raptors. After the win Holmgren opened up about his recovery process from his pelvic injury, which forced him to miss 39 games.

Holmgren, who suffered a foot injury that sacrificed his rookie campaign in 2022-23, spoke to the difference between that and his recent setback.

“They're both the same, and they're not fun. Nobody wants to be hurt, obviously,” Holmgren said. “It's different because I knew I was going to be back this season. It was just a matter of when, and how I'd be getting back out there. And I got advice to don't rush your way back, and the other side of me is like I really want to play. I pushed it as hard as I could push it. The medical staff gave me great advice on how much further I can go, and be safe, and I always kind of towed that line.

“I was able to get back sooner than expected, and I feel good.”

What's it like playing power forward instead of the center position?

“It's going to evolve over time. Obviously, it's new, not only to me but to the rest of the team. It's definitely different,” Holmgren said. “But I think every single game the answer to that question kind of change and evolve more.”

Chet Holmgren on his recovery to rejoin the Thunder

In Friday's win, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren drained his first shot midway through the first quarter. Holmgren finished with Holmgren finished with four points, five rebounds, four blocks, and a plus-22 rating in 22 minutes.

“It was definitely crazy when I found out I was the only NBA player to break their hip playing basketball, I was definitely blown by it because I was like that's just my luck,” Holmgren said. “Even though you can say it was unlucky, you can say it was still super lucky at the same time. It didn't happen in a way that would affect me long-term. If I just listened to the doctor's advice, and did my due diligence rehabbing. A couple of inches lower and it could have effected the joints.

“If the bones had shifted, I could have needed surgery. So, super unlucky but lucky at the same time. It wasn't an injury that had happen in the world. They were really smart doctors that knew what it was, and how to treat it,” Holmgren concluded.

The Thunder face the Grizzlies on Saturday.