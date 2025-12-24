Following the worst loss of the season, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says the San Antonio Spurs' “statement” win gives his team plenty to learn from between now and Christmas Day. After Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received “Flopper” chants from Spurs fans, perhaps some home cooking at the Paycom Center will help the defending champions in their second game in three days against San Antonio.

After the loss, Daigneault tipped his cap to the Spurs' effort in outplaying the Thunder, he said, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“Credit them. They played great on both ends of the floor from an energy standpoint and an execution standpoint. They deserve to win the game through and through. Obviously, that was a statement with the way they played,” Daigneault said.

“They were the better team tonight. We can learn from it. Obviously, we have them in two days. We have some lessons from the game that we can carry over, and, obviously, we have to be a better team if we want to beat them on Christmas.”

The Thunder's 130-110 rout of the Spurs is the defending champion's worst loss of the season. With Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama (12 points, five rebounds) coming off the bench, Stephon Castle (24 points), Harrison Barnes (20 points), and Devin Vassell (17 points) led the starting offensive production. Keldon Johnson (25 points) finished with a team-high.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 points and eight assists led the Thunder. Jalen Williams added 17 points, eight assists, and two steals, and Lu Dort finished with 15 points on 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. In a close game through three quarters, the Spurs outscored the Thunder 43-28 in the final frame to close out a 20-point victory.

Thunder's Lu Dort responds after Mark Daigneault's ‘faith' take

Article Continues Below

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault wasn't concerned about Lu Dort's struggles, despite entering Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a 29.8% 3-point shooting clip and averaging 6.3 points in December. Dort turned things around this week, scoring 13 and 15 points on a combined 10-for-17 shooting, including 8-of-14 from deep against the Grizzlies and the Spurs.

Daigneault, when a reporter asked if he'd spoken to Dort about his shooting slump, didn't think a talk with the veteran guard was necessary.

“I haven't had any conversations with Lu. I have such a belief in Lu — his competitiveness — I've seen him go through so many ups and downs over the last six years, and how he responds to that,” Daigneault said. “He's so consistent as a competitor. He always puts the work in, and he has unbelievable self-belief. So, he maintains a high level of self-confidence through all circumstances. I've got a lot of faith in betting on that. So, I haven't talked to him.”

Dort and the Thunder will look to avenge a pair of losses against the Spurs on Christmas Day at the Paycom Center.