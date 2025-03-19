Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren wasn't surprised to learn that the team's GM Sam Presti and free agent Isaiah Hartenstein reached a deal during the offseason. Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder over the summer, giving head coach Mark Daigneault an additional big to his starting lineup.

“I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but Sam [Presti] called me and said that they were having free agency meetings with him,” Holmgren said. “He said he didn't know if they were going to get him or not. Anything like that, whether it's a trade or a signing or something, I have complete faith in the front office and our coaching staff that that's going to be what's right for our team, and it's going to be really good for us.

“I would never try to sit here and tell those guys what to do. The track history of what they've been able to do speaks for itself, and I don't fully understand the bigger picture at all times of what and why they're doing each move,” Holmgren concluded.

Holmgren trusts the Thunder organization will always do what's best for the team's continuous growth, and the proof is in the results of a prosperous 2024-25 campaign.

“I just focus on what I need to focus on to be better and get done what I need to get done. And then, I put complete faith in them to make the right moves and not only get the right people in here but also implement them in the right way. And I feel like that part of it has been nothing but perfect as well. We're happy we got I-Hart. We're happy he signed here, and I think he's going to help us out for a long time.”

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren appreciated GM Sam Presti's heads-up. Since the two joined forces, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein revealed his tandem with Holmgren is productive on both ends of the floor.

While Holmgren says Presti didn't have to reach out, he appreciates the fact that he did.

“I also appreciate any communication,” Holmgren said. “He doesn't have to do that. He doesn't owe me a call or anything. It was kind of just talking about the possibility of it happening because it was going to come out at some point.”

The Thunder will host the 76ers on Wednesday.