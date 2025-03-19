22 games into the 2024-25 campaign, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren is finding continuity alongside Isaiah Hartenstein in head coach Mark Daigneault’s lineup. While the pair have only played together in a dozen of those 22, Holmgren is adapting to Hartenstein’s presence at center on both ends of the floor.

Holmgren highlighted the duo’s offensive production during media availability after practice on Tuesday.

“I feel like we’re improving. We’re finding new ways to kind of involve each other and find each other in the games,” Holmgren said. “I was just looking back at the clips and there’s a lot of plays where I’m finding I-Hart, and we’re just dunking the basketball. So, those are great plays for us — really high percentage. So, we have gotta continue to try to keep finding those and take up the volume on them. Keep trying to create those plays as much as possible.”

Holmgren says it’s the most he’s played the power forward position since college.

“I wouldn’t even say it had so much to do with the injury as it does coming back, and now, figuring out a whole new position on the basketball floor and how to play that in unison with the other four guys on the floor,” Holmgren said. “And plug in what I do well alongside what they do well, and play winning basketball doing that. So, I don’t think it’s so much coming back from injury as it is just figuring out a new play style.

“And I feel like, not only myself but all the guys that have been out there with me, have done a really good job of kind of working through the kinks, working through the mistakes together. And it’s paid dividends so far, but I think we still haven’t even seen anywhere near the best version of what we can really do there,” Holmgren concluded.

Chet Holmgren on Thunder’s Sam Presti Isaiah Hartenstein signing

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren revealed Thunder GM Sam Presti reached out about the Isaiah Hartenstein signing.

“Sam [Presti] called me and said that they were having free agency meetings with him,” Holmgren said. “He said he didn’t know if they were going to get him or not. Anything like that, whether it’s a trade or a signing or something, I have complete faith in the front office and our coaching staff that that’s going to be what’s right for our team, and it’s going to be really good for us.

Holmgren greatly appreciated receiving the heads-up about Hartenstein’s addition before the Thunder signed a free agent who plays the same position.