OKLAHOMA CITY — After blowing a 15-point lead in Game 1’s 101-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren hopes to bounce back in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Holmgren’s six-point and six-rebound performance in his NBA Finals debut didn’t sit well with the third-year forward. Chet also addressed head coach Mark Daigneault’s decision to stray from his typical double-big lineup against the Pacers.

Electing to start backup guard Cason Wallace over starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, Daigneault switched the starting lineup he’s produced throughout the Thunder’s entire postseason. During media availability ahead of Game 2, Holmgren reacted to the potential switch that could be seen again on Sunday.

“Us as players, our responsibility is to be ready to execute no matter what the coaches ask us to do out there,” Holmgren said. “In Game 1, that was to play more single-big, and whether the coaches ask us to do that, or ask the team to go small, or ask the team to go double-big, we got to be ready for that, and be ready to execute it. That’s just kind of what we’re focused on.”

However, if Daigneault decides to return to his double-big lineup, Holmgren addressed the obstacles that come with that decision.

“It has trade-offs just like everything else,” Holmgren said. “At the end of the day, they’re a team that plays with pace. So, you have to match that in both directions. They’re a team that moves the ball and plays off the catch really well. So, again, you have to match that; understand what each player’s trying to do, understand what they’re trying to do as a team. It really doesn’t change whether we’re double-big or single-big. What you have to execute stays pretty much the same.”

The Thunder will look to avoid a 2-0 hole against the Pacers.

Chet Holmgren admits what needs to be fixed for Thunder to win

Heading into Game 2, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault isn’t concerned about Chet Holmgren’s offensive struggles. Daigneault is confident that Holmgren knows the adjustment he needs to make to bounce back from Game 1.

Holmgren addressed those adjustments during his media availability after the Thunder’s practice.

“I feel like I could have slowed down and kind of finished some of those plays at the rim,” Holmgren said. “Obviously, it hurts in a one-point loss. One single difference on one single play could have decided the game throughout the whole game.”

Holmgren is confident in the Thunder’s response on Sunday.