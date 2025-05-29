May 28, 2025 at 11:27 PM ET

Chet Holmgren will earn his first taste of the NBA Finals. His Oklahoma City Thunder pummeled the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 to clinch the Western Conference title. The Thunder big man hit franchise history on his way to a Finals berth.

Holmgren dropped 22 points on the T-Wolves. He swooped up seven rebounds too. Then he turned to his long arms to block three Minnesota shot attempts. He's the youngest player to hit those marks in a WCF game, per StatMuse.

Holmgren blitzed the T-Wolves right away with scoring seven of OKC's first 11 points. Including throwing down this thunderous dunk off a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assist.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throws a DIME to Chet Holmgren for the slam 🔥 Chet has 7 of the Thunder's first 11 points!

The towering Holmgren energized an early 26-9 first quarter lead for the home team. He showed a mix of jubilation but focus for the next step he and OKC must take.

Chet Holmgren reacts to heading to NBA Finals with Thunder

The versatile forward-center walked into the WCF facing his hometown team. Holmgren hailed from Minnesota and called the conference final a “full circle moment.”

He helped make quick work of the feisty T-Wolves — winning in five games. The former No. 2 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft earned hefty praise for leading this new Thunder run. But he chose to deflect the credit.

“We have 17 dudes on the roster who works hard every single night,” Holmgren told the crowd postgame.

But is he satisfied with getting OKC back into the Larry O'Brien Trophy hunt?

“I wouldn’t say it’s satisfying. It’s a step in the journey,” Holmgren told ESPN's Lisa Salters in front of the Paycom Center crowd. “We still have some season to play. Never take it for granted cause I couldn’t even walk for two months.”

Holmgren sat for nearly 50 games with a right iliac wing fracture (also a pelvic fracture). He sustained the ailment on November 10, 2024. The Thunder welcomed him back in Feb. 2025 — and the rest became history.

Now Holmgren and the 2025 Western Conference champs await the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks.