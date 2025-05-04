The Oklahoma City Thunder now await the Denver Nuggets. Denver ran off the Los Angeles Clippers with an explosive second half, leading to the 120-101 rout Saturday. David Adelman himself acknowledged what lies ahead in the NBA Playoffs.

Adelman, who took control of the Nuggets on April 10, now gets the top overall seed in the Western Conference. He even was reminded that the Thunder own a better record than their 68-14 mark, which he shared via senior NBA insider Michael Scotto.

“They’re the best team in the NBA throughout this season. I had a good friend make me feel awful. I said, if we win this series, we’ve got to play a team that’s 68-14. He said, no, they’re 72-14. I said, that’s right. Appreciate that bro,” Adelman joked.

He also added that while this seven game series win is memorable, “we don't have time to remember it.”

Looking ahead to Thunder vs. Nuggets with David Adelman leading Denver

National media now believe Adelman has locked in the head coaching job full time in Denver.

“I'll be shocked if David Adelman doesn't get this job full-time….He has coached an absolute terrific series…has hit every single right button…” posted Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Denver exploded with a 15-0 run to put away Los Angeles. Jamal Murray watched the aggressive run ignite. Murray shared Denver's plan was to play fast, then force L.A. to call multiple timeouts. The Clippers even watched Russell Westbrook deliver a viscous dunk, right in front of his former team.

Aaron Gordon led the night with 22 points. Christian Braun added 21 points. Murray, Westbrook and Nikola Jokic all scored 16 points apiece. Denver even shut down James Harden, holding him to just seven points.

But again, Adelman's biggest test awaits him and his team inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder bring three players who averaged more than 18.5 points per game in the Memphis series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way with 27.8 points per game. Forwards Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren scored more than 23.3 and 18.5 PPG, respectively, versus the Grizzlies.

The Thunder are even deeper on the scoring end after this trio. Seven different OKC players surpassed the 10.1 PPG mark during the regular season. Adelman and the Nuggets have a deep scoring lineup to contend with.