The Denver Nuggets exploded with a huge run in the third quarter that decided Game 7 between them and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Going into the game, both teams were even at three games apiece. The Nuggets hoped to make the West Semis for the third straight year while the Clippers looked to return to that stage since their West Finals run in 2021.

Los Angeles landed the first punch, taking a 26-21 lead after the first quarter. Denver responded in the second quarter, outscoring them 37-21 in the period to lead by double-digits at halftime.

That momentum continued to start the second half. The Nuggets went on a 15-0 run, which turned all the momentum towards the hosts' favor, making it impossible for the Clippers to recover from.

The Nuggets make it a 15-0 run to start the 2nd half 😳pic.twitter.com/8L7LrMSsi6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 4, 2025

How Nuggets performed against Clippers in Game 7

The Nuggets overwhelmed the Clippers throughout Game 7 outside of the first quarter, showing their superiority in depth.

Denver's offense flourished as they scored in bursts. The team shot 52% from the field, including 38% from beyond the arc. They were also aggressive on the glass, outrebounding the Clippers 46-36. Their defense was solid, holding Los Angeles to 30% shooting from downtown while forcing them to commit 14 turnovers.

Six players scored in double-digits on Denver's behalf. Aaron Gordon led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and four rebounds. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Christian Braun came next with 21 points and five rebounds as Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray scored 16 points each. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. provided 15 points and six rebounds.

The Nuggets will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the one-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 on May 5.