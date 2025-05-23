Fans are not happy with ESPN's latest broadcasting experiment, to say the least. As ESPN attempted to use virtual reality highlights during the Oklahoma City Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals matchup, many let the company know how poorly the idea was coming across.

The broadcast opted to show off its virtual reality clip to re-create Chet Holmgren's massive dunk over Donte DiVincenzo in the third quarter. The clip received a near-unanimous disapproval on social media, despite how much ESPN attempted to promote it.

CHET'S DUNK IN VIRTUAL REALITY

Fans let ESPN's SportsCenter account know about the poor idea on X, formerly Twitter. The general consensus was that everyone would much rather watch the actual highlight than robot-looking figures re-creating the play.

“Who asked for this lol why would anyone want to see the game in VR when it literally exists in real life,” one fan commented.

“Is it just me or this thing lowkey underwhelming [laughing emoji],” another fan replied.

“ESPN firing your favorite journalists to pay for this crap,” a different commenter reacted.

“This isn't impressive,” another comment read. “NBA 2k5 was more impressive. Stop this crap.”

Many also compared ESPN's virtual reality to the NFL's Nickelodeon broadcasts aimed at a younger audience. Football fans frequently bash the Nickelodeon broadcasts for attempting to incorporate cartoon characters into the game.

Thunder roll past Timberwolves to take 2-0 series lead

Using virtual reality was a complete misfire, but ESPN was merely attempting to find a way to make the broadcast interesting. The clip came once the Thunder took their biggest lead of the game before they eventually secured a 118-103 win. The lopsided victory gave them a 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves.

Recently crowned MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 38 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 42 minutes. Jalen Williams added a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Chet Holmgren chipped in 22 points. Oklahoma City received just 17 bench points but hardly needed any with Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren combining for 86.

Still without answers, the Timberwolves again struggled from the floor. Aside from Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — who combined for 71 points — none of Minnesota's remaining players could develop any resemblance of a rhythm.

Julius Randle was a virtual no-show, putting up just six points, five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes.

The series shifts to Minnesota, where the Timberwolves have one final chance to fight back into the series. Game 3, which tips off on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, is as straightforward a must-win scenario as possible other than an elimination game.