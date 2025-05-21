Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gained a new backer for his growing stardom in these NBA Playoffs. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander claimed the 2025 league Most Valuable Player award Wednesday. Which persuaded one former NBA big man to call out the media.

Brendan Haywood of NBA TV reacted to “SGA” winning MVP. But he sent off a fiery message toward critics of the Thunder star.

“Can we stop with the foul merchant narrative? So many different networks were talking about the fouls…when we should be talking about the midrange game,” Haywood pleaded.

"Can we stop with the foul merchant narrative? … So many different networks were talking about the fouls… when we should be talking about the midrange game. … He's just cold. He's that dude. He's SGA." Brendan Haywood on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.pic.twitter.com/W2RBXCmpal — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“SGA” has his detractors. Some analysts believe he receives the benefit of scoring most of his points from the white stripe. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 89.8% from the free throw line this past season. He's never fallen below 87.4 in the last three seasons. But Haywood believes “SGA” is more than free throws.

“He's just cold, he's that dude, he's SGA,” Haywood said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulls rare MVP moment with Thunder

The Thunder have been in existence since 2008-09. Now OKC has produced three league MVPs.

Gilgeous-Alexander joins Kevin Durant (2014) and Russell Westbrook (2017) as OKC players who won the top individual award. The Thunder dropped a hype video after his award with the caption “Here’s to Shai and the ones who never stop climbing.”

Here’s to Shai and the ones who never stop climbing.#SGA2MVP | #KiaMVP pic.twitter.com/71iZZcqAZb — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“SGA” also pulled this rare moment as he accepted his nod. He brought his current Thunder teams inside the same room with him to accept the award.

Even the NBA on TNT crew interviewed the 2025 MVP live ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. However, the broadcast crew didn't interview “SGA” in a room where he was by himself. Gilgeous-Alexander had his own teammates with him during the interview.

The Thunder star delivered 32.7 points per game to lead the league. He also tallied the most 30+ and 40+ games throughout the season.